Roundup: McCracken’s big night helps Hilton Head to top seed for region tourney

Will McCracken scored a game-high 31 points and had 21 rebounds as the Hilton Head boys clinched the regular-season Region 7-4A championship on Wednesday with a 69-54 win over James Island.

With the win, the Seahawks will be the top seed and get a bye in the Region 7-4A tournament. Hilton Head gets the Beaufort/Bluffton winner on Monday. The region tournament champion gets the top seed from the region in the playoffs while the tournament runner-up will be No. 2 seed.

McCracken was 12-of-19 from the floor in the win. Adam Clark added 14 points and Sam Summa had 13 points and 14 boards in the win.

Hilton Head outscored James Island 18-10 in the second quarter and led 34-23 at halftime.

Beaufort 57, May River 45

Beaufort outscored May River 18-8 in the third quarter to win its regular-season finale.

James Dennison led the way for Beaufort with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Oliver Holmes added 12 and Rush Riley had 10.

James Laymen led the Sharks with 17 points. May River faces Colleton County in the first round of the region tournament while Beaufort faces Bluffton.

Hilton Head Christian 51, Colleton Prep 44

JP Peduzzi scored a game-high 21 points to help the Eagles past the Colleton Prep on Wednesday.

Isaiah Anderson added 12 points and Andrew Helms had for HHCA.

Girls Basketball

May River 38, Beaufort 34

Morgan Scott scored 16 points and had 13 rebounds as the Sharks closed out the regular season with a win over the Eagles.

May River outscored Beaufort, 16-5, in the second quarter to break the game open.

May River hosts Lucy Beckham in the first round of 7-4A tournament while Beaufort hosts Colleton County.

Bluffton 50, Lucy Beckham 24

The Bobcats jumped out to a 20-2 lead after the first quarter to win the regular season finale.

Tacoya Heyward and Katie Rodney led Bluffton with 12 points each while Jalynn Ferguson added 10. Heyward had six assists and Rodney had five.

Bluffton hosts the Hilton Head High-James Island winner on Monday in the 7-4A semifinals.

Hilton Head Island 37, James Island 35

Hilton Head outscored James Island, 23-17, in the second half to win Wednesday night.

HHI earned the fourth spot in the region and will host James Island again Friday in the first round of Region 7-4A tournament.

Hilton Head Christian 71, Colleton Prep 17

Five players scored in double figures as HHCA moved to 19-1 on the season.

Molly Smith and Kenzie Buchter led the way with 12 points each. Mikala Kelca had 11 points and Mary Yanker and Devon Yarde each had 10 for the Eagles.