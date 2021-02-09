High School Basketball Lowcountry roundup: Bluffton, Whale Branch girls score big region victories

Bluffton girls wrapped up the Region 7-4A regular-season title and top seed in the region tournament with a 57-30 win over James Island on Monday.

Cassandra Gray led the way with 14 points, while Tacoya Heyward and Kayleigh Washington each had 12 points, and Katie Rodney added eight.

Bluffton finishes up regular season on Wednesday against Lucy Beckham and will have a first-round bye in the region tournament.

May River 60, Lucy Beckham 33

On Monday, May River used a dominant second half to defeat Lucy Beckham in region action.

Morgan Scott led the Sharks with 15 points. May River led by just two points at half but outscored Lucy Beckham, 38-13, in the second half.

Whale Branch 46, Military Magnet 27

Kynew Barnwell scored 21 points as the Warriors dominated the matchup of the top two ranked teams in Class A girls.

Military Magnet was ranked No. 1 and Whale Branch No. 2 in latest SC Basketball Coachees Polls.

Whale Branch outscored Military Magnet, 20-4, over the second and third quarters. Zhani Thompson added 12 points and 22 rebounds for Whale Branch. Erin Rivers had 17 rebounds for Whale Branch.

Chazman Bradley and Kaelin Davis had eight points each for Military Magnet.

Beaufort Academy 39, Hilton Head Prep 28

On Monday, Tahleea Heyward and Mike’Ala Washington each had 14 points to help Beaufort Academy to a come-from-behind victory.

Hilton Head Christian 69, Beaufort Academy 33

On Saturday, HHCA wrapped up the SCISA 4-2A championship with a win over BA.

Dior Shelton led the way with 22 points for HHCA. Molly Smith scored 15 points and Abby Peduzzi 12.

Mike’Ala Washington led Beaufort Academy with 15 points.

Boys Basketball

May River 63, Lucy Beckham 30

On Monday, the Sharks used a 21-5 second quarter run to defeat Lucy Beckham.

Gavin Blocker led the Sharks with 15. May River faces Beaufort on Wednesday.

Military Magnet 53, Whale Branch 44

Trevon Spillers scored 20 points and Jermaine Hartwell had 19 in Military Magnet’s win over Whale Branch on Monday.

Jaylen Reeves and AJ Singleton each had 10 to lead the Warriors, who finish the regular season on Wednesday.

Beaufort Academy 60, Hilton Head Prep 40

Ben VanHise scored 24 points and Elijah Fess scored 10 to lead Beaufort Academy past Hilton Head Prep on Monday.

JJ Hayes led Prep with 16 and Jayden Chance had 10.

James Island 89, Bluffton 57

James Island outscored Bluffton 31-12 in the second quarter for the region win Monday night.

Jaylin Linder scored 15 points to lead Bluffton. Eric Eastham had 12 and Tre’Von Brown had 11.

Hilton Head Christian 46, Beaufort Academy 33

On Saturday, Jace Blackshear scored 20 and Isaiah Anderson added 17 for HHCA in the win over Beaufort Academy.