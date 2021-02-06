Lowcountry hoops roundup: Beufort, Hilton Head split matchup on hardwood

South Carolina basketball tglantz@thestate.com

Hilton Head got a big first half from standout Will McCracken and defeated Beaufort, 55-52, on Friday in boys high school basketball action.

The Seahawms came into the game ranked No. 6 in Class 4A poll. McCracken scored 20 points in the first half before leaving the game in the second with an injury. HHI is now 8-0 in region play.

Oli Holmes led Beaufort with 14 points and Daniel Phares had 12 points.

Hilton Head Prep 73, Colleton Prep 53

On Friday, Kane Eanes and JP Hayes had double-doubles in the Dolphins’ win over Colleton Prep.

Eanes had 23 points and 11 rebounds while Hayes went for 18 points and 18 boards. Jayden Chance added 10 points and six assists.

Bethesda Academy 62, John Paul II 56

On Friday, Mark Knight scored 25 points and had five rebounds in the Warriors’ loss.

JP II had a chance to get close but went 16-of-31 from the free-throw line. Jeremiah Young added 11 points for the Warriors.

Girls Basketball

Beaufort 49, Hilton Head Island 41

Layla Warren scored 32 points as the Eagles swept the season series from the Seahawks.

Beaufort outscored HHI 19-11 in the fourth for the win.

Lynda Young led HHI with 15 points and Janiya FerebeeYoung scored 13.

Hilton Head Christian 62, Beaufort Academy 30

On Wednesday, Dior Shelton scored 22 points and Abby Peduzzi had 10 as HHCA moved to 17-1 on the season.

Lowcountry teams ranked in SC Basketball Coaches polls

The Hilton Head Island boys and Bluffton and May River girls are ranked in the latest SC Basketball Coaches polls released Friday.

The Seahawk boys are ranked No. 6 in the 4A boys poll. In Class 4A girls, Bluffton is No. 9 and May River is 10th.