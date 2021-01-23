Friday’s Lowcountry high school basketball scores, top performers

South Carolina basketball tglantz@thestate.com

Girls Basketball

Hilton Head Christian 48, Hilton Head Prep 28

On Friday, Dior Shelton and Molly Smith each had 12 points as the Eagles defeated the Dolphins.

Hilton Head Christian moves to 12-0 on the season.

May River 46, Colleton County 22

The Sharks’ girls moved to 3-1 with win over Colleton.

Bluffton 49, Beaufort 27

St. Andrew’s 39, Hilton Head Prep 36

On Wednesday, Haylee Hopman had eight points and Ella Clark seven in the Dolphins’ loss.

May River 37, Beaufort 26

On Tuesday, May River moved into second place in Region 7-4A with the win over Beaufort.

Morgan Scott led the Sharks with nine points and Jordan Bigham added seven.

Hilton Head Christian 59, Pinewood Prep 21

On Tuesday, Dior Shelton went over 1,000 points in her career as the Eagles rolled past Pinewood.

Shelton is the fifth person in school history to hit the 1,000-point plateau. She led the team with 14 points. Molly Smith added 12 points.

Boys Basketball

Hilton Head Prep 60, Hilton Head Christian 35

On Friday, JJ Hayes scored 21 points and had 12 rebounds in the Dolphins’ victory.

Ryan Mikell and Kane Eanes each added 12 for Prep.

Beaufort 71, Bluffton 63

Four Beaufort players scored in double figures and the Eagles hit 12-of-13 free throws down in the second half for the region win.

Oli Holmes led Beaufort with 21 points and five steals. Zyrin Odom had 15 points and 12 rebounds, Michael Dennison had 15 points eight rebounds rebounds, and Daniel Phares added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

May River 71, Colleton County 63

May River improves to 3-1 in region play with the victory.

Hilton Head Prep 70, St. Andrew’s 40

On Wednesday, JJ Hayes had 26 points, 15 rebounds and four assists in the win over St. Andrew’s.

Kane Eanes added 15 points and Jayden Chance had 14.

Hilton Head Island 55, James Island 51

On Tuesday, Will McCracken scored 17 points as the Seahawks moved to 4-0 in Region 7-4A.

Sam Summa chipped in with 13 points for Hilton Head.

Bethesda 64, Hilton Head Christian 56

On Tuesday, four HHCA players scored double figures in the loss to Bethesda.

Jace Blackshear scored 15 points while JP Peduzzi had 13, and Wells Sharpe and Isaiah Anderson each scored 11.

May River 82, Beaufort 50

On Tuesday, Jakii Morrow scored 17 points and hit four 3-points as the Sharks used a big second-half for the win.

May River outscored Beaufort, 58-30, in the second half. James Layman added 11, Garvin Douglas, Josh Evander, and Brady Harrell each added 10 for May River.

Daniel Phares had 15 points to lead Beaufort. Michael Dennison had 12 points, and Zyrin Odom 10.

Wrestling

May River 72, Beaufort 6

On Wednesday, the Shark wrestling team pushed its region record 2-0 with a win over Beaufort.

May River match winners were: Jacob Nix, Emilo Mendoza, Isiah Wysong, Isham Peace, Ej Seman, Saniago Rueda, Jaxson Merriweather, Antony Nelsen, Gabe Juarez, Aiden Nix, Chris Snowden, Patrick Tracy, Eli Hall and Billy Hall.