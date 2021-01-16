Lowcountry Roundup: Beaufort, John Paul II pickup basketball sweeps

South Carolina basketball tglantz@thestate.com

Results from Friday’s Lowcountry high school basketball action:

Girls Basketball

Beaufort 55, Colleton County 35

Layla Warren poured in 35 points as the Eagles rolled to a region win.

Beaufort travels to May River on Tuesday.

John Paul 56, Colleton Prep 21

Maddie Heathcott and Brady Mahoney each double-doubles in the Warriors’ victory.

Heathcott scored 14 points and 12 rebounds while Mahoney had 13 points, 12 rebounds.

Coastal Hurricanes 45, Hilton Head Prep 34

Ella Clark scored 17 points in the Dolphins’ loss on Friday.

Boys Basketball

Beaufort 74, Colleton County 71

Five players scored in double figures and three had double-doubles in Beaufort’s win over Colleton on Friday.

Daniel Phares scored 19 points and 15 rebounds, while Michael Dennsion had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Zyrin Odom added 14 points and 13 rebounds. Oli Holmes scored 16 points and Rush Riley chipped in with 11 points and five steals.

John Paul II 63, Colleton Prep 43

Mark Knight scored 21 points and had 12 rebounds as the Warriors pulled away in the second half for the win.

Jackson Ogden added 14 points, five assists and five rebounds, and Austin McIntosh chipped in with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Hilton Head Prep 62, Coastal Hurricanes 46

Three Prep players scored in double figures in the Dolphins’ win.

JJ Hayes led the way with 20 points, while Kane Eanes had 13 points and Luke Foley with 12.

Hayes also had 13 rebounds and Foley had 10.

Wrestling

May River 61, Bluffton 15

On Wednesday, May River defeated Bluffton in a region wrestling match.

The Sharks got wins from Jacob Nix, Isaiah Wysong, Santiago Rueda, Isham Peace Jaxon Merriwether, Eli Hall and Gabe Juarez

Cam’ron Darby, Nate Elliston and Daniel Ussery had wins for Bluffton.