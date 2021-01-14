Lowcountry Roundup: May River girls, Hilton Head boys comes out on top

Results from this week’s Lowcountry high school action:

Girls Basketball

May River 41, Hilton Head 28

On Tuesday, May River evened its region record at 1-1 with a win over the Seahawks.

Arianna Bevans and Jordan Bigham led the Sharks with eight points.

Hilton Head Christian 73, Coastal Home School 49

On Tuesday, Abby Peduzzi scored 31 points as HHCA improved to 10-0 on the season.

Dior Shelton added 21 points for the Eagles.

Boys Basketball

Hilton Head 48, May River 43

Sam Summa scored 16 points and Will McCracken added 14 as Hilton Head Island overcame a second-half deficit to defeat May River.

The Seahawks are now 5-2 overall and 3-0 in region play.

Jakii Morrow led the Sharks with 13 points and Garvin Douglas had 10 points.

Bethesda Academy 72, John Paul II 52

Mark Knight had a game-high 29 points in John Paul II’s loss.

Jeremiah Young contributed 10 points and 5 assists. JPII hosts Colleton Prep Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Coastal Home School 33, Hilton Head Christian 26

On Tuesday, Noah Fennell had 11 points and Jack Childress had 10 in Coastal’s win.