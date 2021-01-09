Friday’s scores, top performers in Lowcountry high school basketball action

South Carolina basketball tglantz@thestate.com

Results from this week’s Lowcountry high school action:

Boys Basketball

Hilton Head Island 73, Beaufort 62

On Friday, Will McCracken poured in a game-high 27 points as the Seahawks moved to 2-0 in region play.

Sam Summa added 15 points for HHI. The Seahawks led 38-26 at halftime.

Rush Riley led Beaufort with 20 points and Oliver Holmes had 15.

Bluffton 69, Colleton County 61 (OT)

The Bobcats pulled out an overtime win behind 17 points from Tre’Von Brown.

Nick Yanez added 14 and Eric Eastham added 12 for Bluffton.

Battery Creek 60, Hanahan 56

Jordan Rivers scored 15 and Jaeon Allen added 14 as the Dolphins moved to 6-0 on the season.

Cathedral Academy 57, John Paul II 54 (OT)

On Friday, The Warriors suffered their first loss of the season on Friday after scoring just 12 points in the second half.

JPII was led by Freshman Christian Tilton with 15 points and six rebounds. Mark Knight added 14 points and eight rebounds.

May River 50, Bluffton 40

On Tuesday, the Sharks jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half for a win over the Bobcats.

James Laymen led the Sharks with 14 points, while Steffin Gadson added 9.

John Paul II 58, Hilton Head Christian 56

On Tuesday, Mark Knight scored 27 points, had seven rebounds and five steals in the Warriors’ win.

Jackson Ogden added 12 each and Austin McIntosh grabbed 10 rebounds.

JP Peduzzi led HHCA with 18 points.

Hilton Head Island 69, Colleton County 45

On Tuesday, Sam Summa poured in 18 points and pulled down 15 rebounds for the Seahawks in a region win over Colleton.

Jaylen Sneed added 14 and Will McCracken added 13.

Girls Basketball

Cathedral Academy 52, John Paul II 39

On Friday, Taylor Michael led the Warriors with 20 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

JP II trailed and got as close to six points but couldn’t get over the hump. Brady Mahoney added eight points and nine rebounds.

Beaufort 34, Hilton Head Island 31

On Friday, Quinn Wilson scored 14 points as the Eagles defeated the Seahawks in region play.

Lynda Young led Hilton Head with 17 points.

Battery Creek 40, Hanahan 38

On Friday, Kiara Wilson scored 14 points as the Dolphins evened their record at 3-3 on the season.

Bluffton 47, Colleton County 13

On Friday, Tacoya Heyward and Cassandra Gray each had eight points to lead the Bobcats to an easy win.

Bluffton 35, May River 14

On Tuesday, Tacoya Heyward and Samari Mitchell each scored 10 points in the Bobcats’ region win.

Hilton Head Island 38, Colleton County 31

On Tuesday, Lynda Young scored 15 points and had nine rebounds as the Seahawks opened region play with a win.

Wrestling

Bluffton 45, Beaufort 30

On Wednesday, the Bobcats defeated the Eagles in a region match.

Bluffton match winners were Antonio Marshall, Aldafo Garcia, McKinley Rogers, Nate Elliston, Andrew Velasquez, Daniel Ussery, Jeremiah Curry, Camron Darby and Oscar Dircio.

Beaufort match winners were Adam Burvenich, Tayriq Legree (113) Jack MIller (120), Colton Phares (170) and Theo Washington (220).