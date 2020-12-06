Lowcountry basketball roundup: Beaufort Academy girls make school history

South Carolina basketball tglantz@thestate.com

Beaufort Academy made school history on Saturday as it defeated Beaufort for the first time in girls basketball.

Mike’Ala Washington scored 22 points and Chase Vaigneur had nine points, seven rebounds for Beaufort Academy. Shanese Bostick also had nine.

Beaufort Academy 42, Porter-Gaud 35

On Friday, Mike’Ala Washington scored 20 points and Tahleea Heyward added nine in the BA win.

Hilton Head Island 40, Oceanside Collegiate 33

The Seahawks outscored Oceanside, 12-5, in the fourth quarter for the win.

Freshman Lynda Young and junior Anna Genova each scored 10 points and Janiya Ferebee had nine.

Hilton Head Christian 47, Hilton Head Prep 31

Dior Shelton scored 19 points as HHCA defeated its crosstown rivals.

Ella Clark led Prep with 10 points.

May River 45, South Effingham 34

Freshman Morgan Scott led the Sharks with 17 and Addison Black added 13 for the Sharks,

Boys Basketball

Beaufort 86, Beaufort Academy 58

Oliver Holmes scored 26 and Rush Riley had 17 in Beaufort’s win,

James Dennison had 13 and Daniel Phares chipped in nine for Beaufort, which is 2-0 on the season.

Hilton Head Island 58, Oceanside Collegiate 47

Will McCracken scored 24 points and the Seahwks jumped out to a 13-point halftime lead for the season-opening win.

Hilton Head Prep 64, Hilton Head Christian 41

Hilton Head Prep won the final game at HHCA’s gymnasium

Hilton Head Christian is moving to its Bluffton campus.

Every member of the Dolphins received playing time. The lead was nine at halftime and grew in the second half.

JJ Hayes and Kane Eanes each had 18 to lead Prep. Ryan Mikell and Luke Foley both had 11.

South Effingham 64, May River 49

South Effingham outscored May River 19-9 in the second quarter for the victory.

James Layman had the hot hand for the Sharks, putting in 21 points.