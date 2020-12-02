Tuesday’s Lowcountry high school basketball scores, top performances

Results from Tuesday night’s high school basketball action in the Lowcountry

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beaufort 49, Beaufort Academy 44

Beaufort outscored Beaufort Academy 16-11 in the final quarter for the win.

Layla Warren scored 22 points to lead Beaufort. BA’s Mike’Ala Washington led all scorers with 27 points.

Coastal 54, John Paul II 34

Cayce Graves scored 11 points and Junior Maddie Heathcott had 10 in John Paul’s season-opener.

Hilton Head Christian 38, Bulloch 17

Abby Peduzzi scored 19 points and Dior Shelton had seven in the Eagles’ third straight win.

BOYS

Beaufort 71, Beaufort Academy 35

Oliver Holmes scored 17 and James Dennis had 12 in Beaufort’s win.

Beaufort led 39-19 at halftime.

Hilton Head Prep 65, Calvary Day 62 (OT)

JJ Hayes had a game-high 18 points and Kane Earnes had 17 in the Dolphins’ overtime win.

Jayden Chance added 10 for HHP.

Hilton Head Prep 63, Coastal 44

On Monday, JJ Hayes poured in a game-high 30 points and Kane Eanes had 12 for HHP.

Hayes also had 12 rebounds and Luke Foley had 10.

John Paul II 65, Coastal 41

Jeremiah Young scored 15 points and Mark Knight had 12 in the Warriors’ season opening win.

Jackson Ogden and Malone Kinard- Huisinger chipped in with 10 each, and Austin McIntosh controlled the boards with 10 rebounds