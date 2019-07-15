Beaufort Academy searching for next boys basketball coach

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Beaufort Academy boys basketball coach Nate Livesay stepped down after to pursue other opportunities, the school said over the weekend.

Livesay is heavily involved with World Orphans organization among other things away from basketball. He coached at Beaufort High before replacing state championship coach Chip Dinkins at Beaufort Academy in 2017. The Eagles doubled the team’s win total from year one to year two under Livesay.

Beaufort Academy went 13-11 this year and made it to the second round of the playoffs before losing to Richard Winn, 52-49. Livesay won his 200th game as coach earlier this year against Faith Christian as BA opened its newly-renovated gym.

“Livesay brought an incredible level of knowledge and experience to the position. His understanding of the game and his track record with sending kids to college is unmatched in Beaufort County,” BA Athletics Director Nick Field said. “I wish nothing but the best for Nate and his family, and I am excited to see what he does next.”

The Eagles return 11 players from last year’s squad, including All-State player Dawson Coleman, who scored his 1,000th point in the playoffs last season, and will likely be very close to becoming the all time leading scorer in BA history.

The athletic department will be taking resumes and begin searching for the new head coach immediately. Resumes and inquiries can be sent to NField@beaufortacademy.org