Battery Creek hired one of its own to be its next boys’ basketball coach.

Former Dolphins player C.J. Brown was named the new Battery Creek boys basketball coach Tuesday evening. Brown replaces Antoine Youmans, who has been the coach for the last eight seasons.

Brown played for coach John Drafts a decade ago and was part of back-to-back region championship teams in the 2008-2009 and 2009-10 seasons. The 2008-2009 team went a school-best 25-2 and make it to the Lower State championship.

With prayer and obedience comes blessings. Thank you @BCHSdolphins for the opportunity. 10 years ago I played for Battery Creek High School and 10years later I’m coaching Battery Creek High School. From the court to the coaches Box @LowcoSports pic.twitter.com/WkY6oRIUYd — cj (@Cj_1911) April 17, 2019

The former point guard averaged 7.7 points and 5.4 assists per game as a senior for Battery Creek in 2009-10. After high school, Brown played at Voorhees College before getting into coaching.

Brown was JV coach at Yucca Valley High School in California before coming back to SC and being the head coach at Robert Smalls Middle School. He has been the JV coach at Beaufort High School.

Battery Creek went 3-20 this season and its last winning season was in 2015-16 when it went 20-7.