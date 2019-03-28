Hilton Head boys basketball coach stepping down

Hilton Head Island is in search of a new boys’ basketball coach.
Ken Updike resigned after a decade as the school’s head coach basketball coach, Seahawks athletic director Joe Monmonier said Thursday. Updike had been the school’s head basketball coach since the 2010-11 season but he had been in the Hilton Head area since 2001.
Updike was coach and athletic director at Hilton Head Middle School and assistant at Hilton Head High School before taking the Seahawks’ head boys program.
“Definitely tough decision. Been here a long time,” Updkike said. “You coach because you enjoy the kids and the games. Haven’t had a good night sleep in a few weeks. I don’t know what is next but there are some professional and personal opportunities I might want to explore.”
Updike said there is the possibility of returning to state of New York where his mother and father still live and maybe getting an administrative role somewhere. He handled assistant AD duties at HHI in addition to coaching.
Hilton Head went 6-19 this season including an 0-6 mark in Region 7-4A. The Seahawks’ best record under Updike was in 2012-13 when they went 14-12.
Monmonier said the job was posted Tuesday, and he is just in the process of collecting resumes and will line up interviews soon. He hopes to find a new basketball coach in the next few weeks.
