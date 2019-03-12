Seahawk Holiday Classic expanding its field this year

The 2019 installment of the Seahawk Holiday Classic will have a bigger look this season.
The annual boys and girls basketball tournament hosted by Hilton Head Island High School, is expanding from eight to 16 teams for both boys and girls.
Games will be held at Hilton Head Island High School and the Island Rec Center. The tournament will be Dec. 21-23 and is sponsored by Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort, and the Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island.
“There will be two independent brackets for both the boys and girls divisions, and each team will be guaranteed three games over the three days of the tournament,” Hilton Head Island girls basketball coach Sean Rochester said. “We anticipate this to be the most competitive tournament in our history.”
In past years, teams from South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Ohio, Virginia, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, California, and Canada have played in the tournament.
Current NBA players Stephen Curry and Trevor Booker and NFL all-pro AJ Green have played in the event along with several other McDonald’s All-Americans.
Martinsburg (boys) and Cumberland County (girls) won this year’s championships.
