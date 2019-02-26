High School Basketball

Ridgeland-Hardeeville standout gets reinstated for Class 3A title game against Keenan

By Lou Bezjak

February 26, 2019 12:48 PM

Ridgeland-Hardeeville will be at full strength for Saturday’s Class 3A boys’ basketball championship game against Keenan.

On Tuesday, the South Carolina High School League rescended the second game of a two-game suspension and will allow senior guard Rashamel Butler to play in the title game.

“I am just going to give it my all. I’m excited and anxious. I’m just ready,” Butler said Monday about the possibility of getting the chance to play again.

Butler was suspended for two games after receiving two technical fouls in the third round game against Marion on Feb. 19. He missed Saturday’s Class 3A Lower state title game against Manning. The Jaguars rallied from an 11-point deficit to defeat the Monarchs, 56-51 to earn a spot in their second straight title game.

Ridgeland-Hardeeville coach Jeremiah Faber met with SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton on Monday to appeal Butler’s case to allow him to play in the game. Butler’s first technical was for hanging on the rim and second one came with less than a minute left for taunting.

Butler, the Class 3A Co-Player of the Year, is averaging 13.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

“The kid deserved the opportunity to play,” Faber said. “You got the two best teams in the state and the two co-players of the year in the classification in Butler and (Keenan) Raekwon Horton. You got one versus two so what else could high school league ask for.”

Lou Bezjak

Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The State and Island Packet. He has covered high school sports in South Carolina for 16 years and is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

