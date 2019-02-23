Hilton Head Prep boys win SCISA 2A state title

Shannon Forest’s 28-game winning streak was no match for Avern Montague and the rest of the Hilton Head Prep Academy boys Saturday at the Sumter County Civic Center.
Montague had 15 points and Haddith Stewart had 11 points, including two clutch 3-pointers in the second half, as the Dolphins closed out a 57-43 victory in the SCISA 2A boys state championship game
“Fabulous, fabulous,” head coach Jerry Faulkner said of his team’s performance. “I think our defense played great.”
The Dolphins, who held off Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 71-66 Friday night, played hardcore defense against a team known for its shooting.
In the first half, Montague scored nine points to lead Hilton Head Prep to a 19-12 halftime advantage in a defensive fight. The Dolphins had 12 first-half turnovers, but the Crusaders had 13.
“It was a total team effort, no one person alone can win a state championship,” said Montague who had 15 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two blocks on the afternoon. “You’ve got to share the ball, you’ve got to get the whole team involved, and that’s what we did.”
The Dolphins used a 14-5 scoring run in the third quarter to jump to a 32-21 lead, their first double-digit lead of the afternoon.
Shannon Forest, led by David Muncy, tried to keep pace with Hilton Head Prep late in the game. The Dolphins took a 47-29 lead with 3:32 left in the game, and Muncy was good for three 3- pointers, but the effort was too little and too late.
After Tyrone Halloway sank two foul shots for a 53-40 lead, the subs came onto the court and a minute later the Dolphins secured the win.
H: Avern Montague 15, Haddith Stewart 11, Hallwoawhy 8, Brawn 8, McDonald 9, Mendoza 2. S: David Muncy 22, Sam Wheeler 10, Frank 6, McDowell 3, Agboni 2.
