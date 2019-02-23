Hilton Head Christian girls cruise to SCISA 2A state title

The Thomas Sumter girls opened the SCISA 2A championship game on a jump ball turnover and Hilton Head Christian’s Jasmine Campbell fouled Sydney Daniel. Daniel made the first of two foul shots, and that was the last lead the Generals had on the Eagles.
Campbell and Jossie Frazier had 17 points apiece, and Dior Shelton scored 11 as Hilton Head Christian commanded the Generals in a 62-41 victory at the Sumter County Civic Center.
“Our strength is our defense,” Eagles head coach Kenny Conroy said. “full court pressure. We didn’t forget about it. It’s been our staple all year long.”
After Daniel’s foul shot, Campbell and Frazier put in a basket apiece to set Hilton Head Christian (25-3) off to its title march.
Thomas Sumter (13-10) had just nine rebounds on the afternoon, to the Eagles’ 26.
“We did a really good job with full-court pressure, rebounding the basketball,” Conroy said. “Putbacks we had under the basket was probably the best we’ve done at getting the rebound and going back up with it.”
The simple strategy paid off. The Eagles, who ousted Spartanburg Christian 40-29 Friday night, shut out the Generals in the lane, forcing them to take distance shots.
“The girls get tired of me screaming at them, ‘how can you miss it from a foot away,’” he said. “but we made all of them today.”
The Eagles finished out the first quarter with a 19-8 lead and slowly built it to a 31-14 lead by halftime.
Baskets from Brielle McCarthy and Campbell late in the third gave Hilton Head Christian a 40-18 lead. The Eagles finished out the third quarter up 41-24. A pair of Frazier foul shots early in the fourth quarter gave the Eagles a 30-point lead. When Hilton Head Christian put in substitutes at the 2:31 mark, the Generals were down 61-30.
“Our full-court defensive pressure just wore them out,” Conroy said. “That’s what we try to do, we try to wear people out to where they don’t have their legs.”
Daniel and Aubrey Stoddard led Thomas Sumter with 15 points apiece.
“They have two very good players that we knew we had to stop,” Conroy said. “We did a good job of shutting them down. At halftime I told them, (Daniel) had 11 of their 14 points. We had to realize that if we did a good job of holding her down, they’re not going to score much.”
H: Jossie Frazier 17, Jasmine Campbell 17, Dior Shelton 11, McCarthy 8, DeSimone 5, O’Grady 2, Deduzzl 2. T: Sydney Daniel 15, Aubrey Stoddard 15, Daniel 6, Young 3, Willets 2.
