Hilton Head Christian girls, Hilton Head Prep boys to play for SCISA championships

It will be a big Lowcountry presence in the SCISA state basketball championships Saturday in Sumter.
The Hilton Head Christian girls and Hilton Head Prep boys each won their semifinal games Thursday to advance to Saturday’s state title games at the Sumter Civic Center.
Hilton Head Christian defeated Spartanburg Christian, 40-29, to advance to the SCISA 2A girls’ championship. The Eagles play Thomas Sumter in the championship game at 2:30 p.m.
Jasmine Campbell had 20 points and 15 rebounds to lead HHCA, The Eagles outscored SCA, 23-13, in the second half.
Hilton Head Prep boys held off a late comeback attempt from Christian Academy for the 71-66 win in the SCISA 2A semifinals. The Dolphins, winners of 24 straight games take on Shannon Forest for the championship at 4 p.m.
Tyrone Calloway scored a season-high 25 points to lead Prep. Haddith Stewart added 14 points, Avern Montaque added 13 and Jack Braun scored 11.
Christian Academy’s Michael Green scored a game-high 40 points.
Girls Basketball
Dorchester Academy 52, Beaufort Academy 45
Beaufort Academy’s season ended in the SCISA Class A semifinals. The Eagles finish with a 16-8 record.
Emily Ann Heirs led Beaufort Academy with 15 points. Shanese Bostick, Emma Melville and Amelia Huebel each added eight.
SCHSL Playoff Schedule
Saturday
Boys
Class 3A Lower State Championship
Ridgeland-Hardeeville vs. Manning at Florence Center, 3:30 p.m.
SCISA Playoff Schedule
Girls
Saturday
Class 2A Championship
Hilton Head Christian vs. Thomas Sumter, 2:30 p.m.
Boys
Saturday
Class 2A Championship
Hilton Head Prep vs. Shannon Forest, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
John Paul II 1, Columbia 1 (tie)
Sebastin Laverde scored the tying goal in the 55 minute on an assist from Marcello Vera as the Warriors tied Columbia on the second day of the Capital City Cup in Columbia.
JP II plays Saturday with two more matches against Buford at 9 a.m. and Hartsville at 2 p.m.
