High School Basketball

Hilton Head Christian girls, Hilton Head Prep boys to play for SCISA championships

By Staff Reports

February 22, 2019 01:06 AM

Hilton Head Prep boys defeated Christian Academy, 71-66, in the SCISA Class 2A semifinals on Feb. 21, 2019.
It will be a big Lowcountry presence in the SCISA state basketball championships Saturday in Sumter.

The Hilton Head Christian girls and Hilton Head Prep boys each won their semifinal games Thursday to advance to Saturday’s state title games at the Sumter Civic Center.

Hilton Head Christian defeated Spartanburg Christian, 40-29, to advance to the SCISA 2A girls’ championship. The Eagles play Thomas Sumter in the championship game at 2:30 p.m.

Jasmine Campbell had 20 points and 15 rebounds to lead HHCA, The Eagles outscored SCA, 23-13, in the second half.

Hilton Head Prep boys held off a late comeback attempt from Christian Academy for the 71-66 win in the SCISA 2A semifinals. The Dolphins, winners of 24 straight games take on Shannon Forest for the championship at 4 p.m.

Tyrone Calloway scored a season-high 25 points to lead Prep. Haddith Stewart added 14 points, Avern Montaque added 13 and Jack Braun scored 11.

Christian Academy’s Michael Green scored a game-high 40 points.

Girls Basketball

Dorchester Academy 52, Beaufort Academy 45

Beaufort Academy’s season ended in the SCISA Class A semifinals. The Eagles finish with a 16-8 record.

Emily Ann Heirs led Beaufort Academy with 15 points. Shanese Bostick, Emma Melville and Amelia Huebel each added eight.

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

Saturday

Boys

Class 3A Lower State Championship

Ridgeland-Hardeeville vs. Manning at Florence Center, 3:30 p.m.

SCISA Playoff Schedule

Girls

Saturday

Class 2A Championship

Hilton Head Christian vs. Thomas Sumter, 2:30 p.m.

Boys

Saturday

Class 2A Championship

Hilton Head Prep vs. Shannon Forest, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

John Paul II 1, Columbia 1 (tie)

Sebastin Laverde scored the tying goal in the 55 minute on an assist from Marcello Vera as the Warriors tied Columbia on the second day of the Capital City Cup in Columbia.

JP II plays Saturday with two more matches against Buford at 9 a.m. and Hartsville at 2 p.m.

