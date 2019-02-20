Ridgeland-Hardeeville, Hilton Head Prep boys advance to state semifinals

Boys Basketball
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 62, Marion 49
Ridgeland-Hardeeville used a strong start to win its third-round Class 3A playoff game.
The Jaguars jumped out to a 27-11 lead in the first half and went on to their 15th straight win. R-H plays Manning in the Class 3A Lower State championship Saturday at 3:30 at the Florence Center.
It’s the Jaguars fourth state semifinal appearance since 2014.
Hilton Head Prep 78, Spartanburg Christian 68
After an 0-2 start, Hilton Head Prep is one game away from a state championship appearance.
The Dolphins won their 24th game with a win over Spartanburg Christian in the SCISA Class 2A playoffs in Sumter. Hilton Head Prep plays Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach on Thursday in the semifinals with the winner going to Saturday’s title game.
The two teams combined to make 23 3-pointers in the game with HHP knocking down 10.
Haddith Stewart scored a season-high 31 points and pulled down nine rebounds for the Dolphins. Avern Montaque and Tyrone Calloway each added 15 points. Stone McDonald had 10.
Richard Winn 52, Beaufort Academy 49
Richard Winn used a 14-7 run in the third quarter to eliminate Beaufort Academy in the SCISA Class A playoffs.
Dawson Coleman led BA with 16 points and Jaylen Reaves had 15.
Darius Boyd led top-seeded Richard Winn with 21 and Hudson Wade scored 17.
SCHSL Playoff Schedule
Saturday
Boys
Class 3A Lower State Championship
Ridgeland-Hardeeville vs. Manning at Florence Center, 3:30 p.m.
SCISA Playoff Schedule
Boys
Thursday
Class 2A
Hilton Head Prep vs. Christian Academy at Sumter Civic Center, 8 p.m.
Girls
Thursday
Class A
Beaufort Academy vs. Dorchester Academy at Wilson Hall, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Hilton Head Christian vs. Spartanburg Christian at Sumter Civic Center, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Hilton Head Prep wins first match
Hilton Head Prep braved the cold and windy conditions to win its first boys’ golf match of the year Wednesday.
The Dolphins shot a 153 and won by 35 shots over South Effingham and Effingham County at Lost Plantation in Rincon, Ga.
A.J. Gilpin and Sophia Burnett led the way with 37s and Andrew Prater shot a 38. The Dolphins will take on the Hilton Head Christian in a two-day, 36-hole match Wednesday and Thursday.
