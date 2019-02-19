High School Basketball

Hilton Head Christian, Beaufort Academy girls move on in SCISA playoffs

By Staff Reports

February 19, 2019 11:24 AM

Girls Basketball

Beaufort Academy 59, Richard Winn 29

Emily Ann Hiers scored a game-high 20 points and Beaufort Academy advanced to the SCISA Class A semifinals.

The Eagles play Dorchester Academy on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Wilson Hall with the winner advancing to Saturday’s championship game.

Amelia Huebel added 17 points for BA and Shanese Bostick had 10.

Taylor Spires led Richard Winn with 19 points.

Hilton Head Christian 47, Oakbrook Prep 40

Brielle McCarthy scored 22 points to help Hilton Head Christian past Oakbrook Prep in the second round of the SCISA Class 2A playoffs.

HHCA faces Spartanburg Christian at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Sumter Civic Center. The winner advances to Saturday’s state championship game.

Jossie Frazier added nine points for HHCA.

Dillon 36, May River 21

May River’s best season in school history came to an end Monday night.

Jyka Bell scored 15 points and the Wildcats held the Sharks to a season low in points to advance in the 3A playoffs. Dillon will play Bishop England in Class 3A Lower State championship.

Chynna Sneed led May River with eight points. The Sharks finish the year at 17-8.

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

Tuesday

Boys

Class 3A

Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Marion

SCISA Playoff Schedule

Boys

Tuesday

Class A

Beaufort Academy vs. Richard Winn at Wilson Hall, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Hilton Head Christian vs. Shannon Forest at Wilson Hall, 5 p.m.

Girls

Thursday

Class A

Beaufort Academy vs. Dorchester Academy at Wilson Hall, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Hilton Head Christian vs. Spartanburg Christian at Sumter Civic Center, 3:30 p.m.

