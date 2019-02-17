Lowcountry teams move on in SCISA playoffs; area wrestlers qualify for state individual tournament

Boys Basketball
Beaufort Academy 69, South Aiken Baptist 59
Dawson Coleman went over 1,000 points for his career and the Eagles moved on in the second round of the SCISA 3A playoffs on Saturday.
Beaufort Academy faces Richard Winn/St. John’s Christian winner on Tuesday at Wilson Hall with tip-off set for 3:30 p.m.
Coleman finished with a team-high 20 points. David Mathai added 15 and Jaylen Reeves nine.
Hilton Head Prep 54, King’s Academy 16
The Dolphins extended their winning streak to 22 games and moved on in the SCISA Class 2A playoffs Saturday.
HHP gets the Northside Christian/Spartanburg Christian winner on Tuesday at Wilson Hall in Sumter. Game time is 6:30 p.m.
Avern Montaque led Prep with 15 points and nine rebounds. Haddith Stewart scored 14 points. The Dolphins outscored the Eagles, 35-3 in the first half.
Hilton Head Christian 60, Pee Dee Academy 58
JP Peduzzi had the game-winning basket with less than five seconds left in HHCA’s win in the first round of the SCISA Class 2A playoffs.
The Eagles face Shannon Forest in the second round on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Sumter.
Peduzzi finished with 28 points and Floyd Hargrove had 17 for HHCA. Reese Webster led Pee Dee with 28.
Gray Collegiate 62, Whale Branch 40
Gray Collegiate’s Tommy Bruner scored 22 points as the War Eagles broke open a closer first half to defeat the Warriors in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
GC led 26-16 at halftime.
Spartanburg Day 56, John Paul II 40
Sam Summa led JP II with 12 points in the Warriors’ loss in the first round of the SCISA Class A playoffs.
SCHSL Playoff Schedule
Monday
Girls
Class 3A
May River at Dillon
Tuesday
Boys
Class 3A
Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Marion
SCISA Playoff Schedule
Girls
Monday
Class A
Richard Winn vs. Beaufort Academy at Wilson Hall, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Hilton Head Christian vs. Oakbrook Prep at Sumter Civic Center, 3:30 p.m.
Boys
Tuesday
Class A
Beaufort Academy vs. Richard Winn at Wilson Hall, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Hilton Head Christian vs. Shannon Forest at Wilson Hall, 5 p.m.
Hilton Head Prep vs. Spartanburg Christian at Wilson Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Lowcountry wrestlers qualify for SCHSL state tournament
Class 4A
Beaufort – Gary Bayne (106), Marcus Spann (126); Matthew Durrance (132); Jacob Denton (138); Robert Cruikshank (145); James Dagin (152); Jeremiah Simmons (160); Michael Cenci (170); Theo Washington (195)
Bluffton – Xavier Dykstra (220)
Hilton Head Island – James Levy (106), Drew Vigh (113)
Class 3A
Battery Creek – Larson Mcmanigle (138); Syncere Atkins (145); Chris Appleby (152); Alex Linares (160)
May River – Travis Tran (106); Rodney Romero (132); Jaxion Meriwether (145); Ryan Humel (182); Roderick Grant (195); Eli Hall (220); Kailin Prescott-Ferguson (285)
Class 2A
Whale Branch – Richard Parker (132), De’Arius Hazel (195), Zakariya Williams (220)
Comments