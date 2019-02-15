May River girls moving on in Class 3A basketball playoffs

Girls Basketball
May River 36, Strom Thurmond 32
Chynna Sneed scored 16 points and Emma Peluso had 10 as the Sharks advanced to the third round of the Class 3A playoffs.
May River travels to unbeaten Dillon on Monday with the winner advancing to the Lower State championship in Florence on Feb. 23.
With the score tied at 31, Peluso hit three free throws in consecutive possessions to give May River a 34-31 lead. She and Olivia Peluso each hit a free throw to close out the scoring for the Sharks.
Swansea 40, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 30
Lauryn Robinson scored 15 points and Class 3A Player of the Year Danae McNeal added 14 as Swansea eliminated Ridgeland-Hardeeville in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
It was the second straight year the two teams in the playoffs. R-H defeated Swansea in the Class 3A Lower State championship. The Jaguars played most of the game without all-state selection Marlaysia Westbrook, who left with an injury in the first quarter.
Shanteria Brown led R-H with 11 points. Deasia Mikell and Kendalyesha Washington each had six.
SCHSL Playoff Schedule
Friday
Boys
Class 3A
Edisto at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
May River at Strom Thurmond
Girls
Class 4A
Myrtle Beach at Hilton Head Island, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Boys
Class 2A
Whale Branch at Gray Collegiate at Allen University, 6 p.m.
Monday
Girls
Class 3A
May River at Dillon
SCISA Playoff Schedule
Girls
Friday
Class A
Beaufort Academy vs. Holly Hill at Wilson Hall, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Hilton Head Christian vs. Calhoun at Sumter Civic Center, 6:30 p.m.
John Paul II vs. Robert E. Lee at Wilson Hall, 8 p.m.
Thomas Sumter vs. Hilton Head Prep at Sumter Civic Center, 8 p.m.
Boys
Saturday
Class A
Beaufort Academy vs. South Aiken Baptist at Porter-Gaud, 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Hilton Head Prep vs. The King’s Academy at Porter-Gaud, 1 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy vs. Hilton Head Christian at Sumter Civic Center, 4:30 p.m.
Spartanburg Day vs. John Paul at Heathwood Hall, 4:30 p.m.
