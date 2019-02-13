Hilton Head girls, May River and Ridgeland-Hardeeville boys advance in basketball

Girls Basketball
Hilton Head Island 33, Darlington 30
Hilton Head Island girls used a strong defensive effort and clutch shooting to defeat Darlington, 33-30, in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs Tuesday.
The Seahawks will host No. 7 Myrtle Beach on Friday for the second round.
Down by one with less than a minute left, Miley Ray hit a bank shot to give HHI a 31-30 lead. Then, freshman Kenzie Ryan hit two free throws with eight seconds left to seal thr win.
“It’s probably as big of a win this program has seen in the last decade. Our girls played together, executed our game plan and found a way to win,” Hilton Head coach Sean Rochester said. “They embraced being an underdog against a team that was ranked in the top 10 of the SCBCA 4A state rankings almost all season. All the work they’ve put in together, and to have an amazing crowd tonight, just a great night for our program.”
Ray finished with 12 points to lead the Seahawks. Trinity Feltner added nine.
Hilton Head Christian 62, Beaufort Academy 41
The Eagles led 24-6 after the first quarter on their way to winning the SCISA Region 1 championship.
HHCA will open up the playoffs on Friday.
Jossie Frazier led three Eagle players in double figures with 17 points. Brielle McCarthy had 15, Dior Shelton 13 and Jasmine Campbell eight.
Mullins 71, Whale Branch 32
Janell Sindab scored 19 points to lead Mullins past Whale Branch in the first round of the 2A playoffs.
Mullins outscored Whale Branch 44-14 in the first half.
Boys Basketball
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 63, Dillon 33
The Jaguars outscored the Wildcats 31-18 in the first half on their way to an opening-round playoff win.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville hosts Edisto on Friday in the second round.
May River 62, Loris 41
Deshawn Martin and Josh Patterson each scored 14 points as the Sharks won their first-round 3A playoff game.
Harry Cash scored 13 for the Sharks, who travel to Strom Thurmond on Friday for the second round.
Hilton Head Prep 47, Bethesda 41
Hilton Head Prep made it a sweep of SCISA Region 1 with a win over Bethesda in the tournament title game.
The Dolphins also captured the regular season title and have won 21 straight games. HHP will open up the playoffs on Saturday.
Avern Montaque led the Dolphins with 18 points and five rebounds. Haddith Stewart added 16.
SCHSL Playoff Schedule
Wednesday
Boys
Class 4A
Beaufort at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Brookland-Cayce at Bluffton
Class 2A
Kingstree at Whale Branch
Thursday
Girls
Class 3A
Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Swansea
Strom Thurmond at May River
Friday
Boys
Class 3A
Edisto at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
May River at Strom Thurmond
Girls
Class 4A
Myrtle Beach at Hilton Head Island, 6 p.m.
SCISA Basketball Playoff Schedule
Girls
Class A
Friday
Beaufort Academy vs. Holly Hill at Wilson Hall, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Hilton Head Christian vs. Calhoun at Sumter Civic Center, 6:30 p.m.
John Paul II vs. Robert E. Lee at Wilson Hall, 8 p.m.
Thomas Sumter vs. Hilton Head Prep at Sumter Civic Center, 8 p.m.
