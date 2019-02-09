May River boys earn home playoff game, HHP wins 19th straight game

Boys Basketball
May River 54, Wade Hampton 41
May River used a big first half in defeating Wade Hampton in tiebreaker game in Region 8-3A.
With the win, the Sharks finish second and will host a first-round playoff game Tuesday against Loris.
Josh Patterson scored 18 while Deshawn Martin had 12 and Jack Hegan for May River. The Sharks led 28-14 at halftime.
Hilton Head Prep 71, Bethesda 56
Hilton Head Prep ran its winning streak to 19 games with a win over Bethesda in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Avern Montague scored 19 points and had eight rebounds for HHP. Tyrone Calloway added 18 and Haddith Stewart had 17.
The Dolphins will open up the region tournament against host John Paul II on Monday at 5 p.m.
John Paul II 37, Hilton Head Christian 36
Rashad Battiste’s jumper late in the fourth quarter helped the Warriors past the Eagles.
John Paul II trailed by six points at halftime. Sam Summa led JP II with 15 points and seven rebounds. Battiste had 12 points and eight boards.
Girls Basketball
Thomas Heyward 46, Beaufort Academy 41
Amelia Huebel scored 17 and Emily Ann Hiers had 10 in the loss for Beaufort Academy.
Hilton Head Christian 55, John Paul II 20
Brielle McCarthy and Jossie Frazier each had 13 in the win for HHCA.
Dior Shelton added 11 and Jasmine Campbell 10 in the win. HHCA finishes regular season at 19-3 overall and 8-0 in region. Jasmine Hamilton led JPII with seven points.
HHCA plays Hilton Head Prep in the first round of the region tournament Monday at 6:30 p.m. at John Paul II.
Region 7-4A Honors
Hilton Head coach Sean Rochester, Trinity Feltner and Beaufort’s Will Lowther earned top honors as Region 7-4A handed out their all-region teams.
Feltner was the Region 7-4A Player of Year and Rochster the Coach of the Year as the Seahawks captured the region title. Lowther was named region Coach of the Year.
Region 7-4A Boys Team
Beaufort – Trae Heyward, Jamadd Rivers
Bluffton – Donovan Raines, Lee Kirkland
Hilton Head Island – Davis Molloy, Gaston Moore
Colleton County – Bailey Encalade , Stephen Gadson, Antwan Griffin
Player of the Year: Bailey Encalade
Coach of the Year: Will Lowther, Beaufort
Region 7-4A Girls Team
Hilton Head – Trinity Feltner, Caroline Brammer, Miley Ray
Bluffton – Tatyana Aiken, Allayah Bryan
Colleton County – Omari Kirkland, Scha’Mari Stephen
Beaufort – Layla Warren, Brittany Linton
Player of the Year – Trinity Feltner, Hilton Head Island
Coach of the Year – Sean Rochester, Hilton Head Island
