May River boys earn home playoff game, HHP wins 19th straight game

By Lou Bezjak

February 09, 2019 03:12 AM

Boys Basketball

May River 54, Wade Hampton 41

May River used a big first half in defeating Wade Hampton in tiebreaker game in Region 8-3A.

With the win, the Sharks finish second and will host a first-round playoff game Tuesday against Loris.

Josh Patterson scored 18 while Deshawn Martin had 12 and Jack Hegan for May River. The Sharks led 28-14 at halftime.

Hilton Head Prep 71, Bethesda 56

Hilton Head Prep ran its winning streak to 19 games with a win over Bethesda in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Avern Montague scored 19 points and had eight rebounds for HHP. Tyrone Calloway added 18 and Haddith Stewart had 17.

The Dolphins will open up the region tournament against host John Paul II on Monday at 5 p.m.

John Paul II 37, Hilton Head Christian 36

Rashad Battiste’s jumper late in the fourth quarter helped the Warriors past the Eagles.

John Paul II trailed by six points at halftime. Sam Summa led JP II with 15 points and seven rebounds. Battiste had 12 points and eight boards.

Girls Basketball

Thomas Heyward 46, Beaufort Academy 41

Amelia Huebel scored 17 and Emily Ann Hiers had 10 in the loss for Beaufort Academy.

Hilton Head Christian 55, John Paul II 20

Brielle McCarthy and Jossie Frazier each had 13 in the win for HHCA.

Dior Shelton added 11 and Jasmine Campbell 10 in the win. HHCA finishes regular season at 19-3 overall and 8-0 in region. Jasmine Hamilton led JPII with seven points.

HHCA plays Hilton Head Prep in the first round of the region tournament Monday at 6:30 p.m. at John Paul II.

Region 7-4A Honors

Hilton Head coach Sean Rochester, Trinity Feltner and Beaufort’s Will Lowther earned top honors as Region 7-4A handed out their all-region teams.

Feltner was the Region 7-4A Player of Year and Rochster the Coach of the Year as the Seahawks captured the region title. Lowther was named region Coach of the Year.

Region 7-4A Boys Team

Beaufort – Trae Heyward, Jamadd Rivers

Bluffton – Donovan Raines, Lee Kirkland

Hilton Head Island – Davis Molloy, Gaston Moore

Colleton County – Bailey Encalade , Stephen Gadson, Antwan Griffin

Player of the Year: Bailey Encalade

Coach of the Year: Will Lowther, Beaufort

Region 7-4A Girls Team

Hilton Head – Trinity Feltner, Caroline Brammer, Miley Ray

Bluffton – Tatyana Aiken, Allayah Bryan

Colleton County – Omari Kirkland, Scha’Mari Stephen

Beaufort – Layla Warren, Brittany Linton

Player of the Year – Trinity Feltner, Hilton Head Island

Coach of the Year – Sean Rochester, Hilton Head Island

