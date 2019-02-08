Bluffton, Beaufort hoops split regular-season finale

Boys basketball
Bluffton 51, Beaufort 41
Lee Kirkland had 19 points and 12 rebounds as Bluffton defeated Beaufort in the final regular-season game for both teams.
Bluffton outscored Beaufort 13-0 in the second quarter and led 29-14 at halftime. Ramell Rivers added 15 points for the Bobacats (15-7).
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Jamadd Rivers led Beaufort with 20 points. Both teams begin the Class 4A playoffs Wednesday. Bluffton will be at home.
Girls Basketball
Beaufort 42, Bluffton 30
Beaufort used a strong first half to defeat Bluffton on Thursday.
The Eagles outscored the Bobcats, 24-6, through the first quarter. Layla Warren led Beaufort with 14 points, and Brittany Linton had 13. Allayah Bryan led Bluffton with 13 points.
Beaufort will open up the playoffs Tuesday.
Colleton County 41, Hilton Head Island 40
Omari Kirkland scored 12 points as Colleton County defeated Hilton Head Island in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Hilton Head outscored Colleton, 26-12, in the second half to force overtime. Trinity Feltner led the Seahawks with 22 points, 17 coming in the second half. Kenzie Ryan added 10.
The Seahawks will host a first-round 4A playoff game Tuesday.
Comments