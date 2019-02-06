May River, Hilton Head Island girls clinch region championships

Girls Basketball
May River 38, Wade Hampton 26
May River clinched its first region title in school history with a win over the Devils.
Olivia Peluso scored 14 points to lead May River. Chynna Sneed had eight points and Jordan Ross scored six.
May River will host a first-round playoff game Feb. 11.
Hilton Head Island 34, Beaufort 30
Hilton Head Island overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat the Eagles and win the region championship.
It is the Seahawks’ second region title in last four years. Hilton Head Island outscored Beaufort 8-1 in the final quarter.
“Last year in our last game, we sat in the locker room in Beaufort and set a goal to win a region championship. We spoke about how we would all have to work harder and be better,” Hilton Head coach Sean Rochester said. “Throughout the past year, we always spoke about that goal and reminded them about the process of work that it takes to get there. The hundreds of hours that these girls put in at the gym, weight room, track – it’s just great to see them achieve something that not many people would’ve believed in after last year’s four-win season.
“But we know from two years ago that a region championship doesn’t equal playoff success, so we have to remain focused and keep our grind going.”
Miley Ray led Hilton Head with 16 and Trinity Feltner had 12. Darien Watkins led Beaufort with 13.
Hilton Head Christian 69, Thomas Heyward 26
The Eagles led 39-18 at halftime on their way to the easy win.
Jossie Frazier led HHCA with 19 points and Brielle McCarthy had 17. Jasmine Campbell chipped in with 12. The Eagles play John Paul II in the regular season finale Friday.
Beaufort Academy 39, Hilton Head Prep 24
Amelia Huebel scored 14 points in the Eagles’ victory. Shanese Bostick added eight points.
Boys Basketball
May River 66, Wade Hampton 62
Deshawn Martin scored 25 points and the Sharks pulled into a second-place tie in the region standings with Wade Hampton.
May River and Wade Hampton will play a one-game playoff either Thursday or Friday. The winner of the game will earn a home game for the 3A playoffs.
Hilton Head Prep 66, Beaufort Academy 37
Hilton Head Prep extended its winning streak to 18 games with a win over the Eagles/
The Dolphins led 22-10 at the end of the first quarter and 45-23 at halftime.
Haddith Stewart scored 23 points to lead the Dolphins. Avern Montague added 20 points and 10 rebounds.
HHP closes out regular season Friday at Bethesda.
Bethesda Academy 57, John Paul II 32
Rashad Battiste scored 10 points in the loss for the Warriors.
