Ridgeland-Hardeeville boys clinch region title, Bluffton sweeps Hilton Head Island

Boys Basketball
Hilton Head Prep 71, Hilton Head Christian 42
Nine different players scored as the Dolphins won their 17th straight game.
Hilton Head Prep is 18-2 overall and 9-0 in region play.
Tyrone Calloway led the Dolphins with 20 points. Avern Montague added 18 and Haddith Stewart 15. HHP hosts senior night Tuesday against Beaufort Academy.
Ridgeland Hardeeville 57, Wade Hampton 35
Rashamel Butler scored 24 points and the Jaguars won their sixth straight region title.
The Jaguars end the regular season Tuesday against Lake Marion.
Bluffton 61, Hilton Head Island 44
Donovan Raines scored 19 points, and four players scored in double figures for the Bobcats.
Eric Eastham added 14, Lee Kirkland and Ramell Rivers each had 10 points.
John Paul II 53, Thomas Heyward 32
Rashad Battiste scored 17 points and had five assists in JPII’s victory.
Sam Summa added 11 points and seven rebounds. CJ Knight scored 10 points and had seven rebounds.
Colleton County 67, Beaufort 47
Trae Heyward scored 14 points in the loss for Beaufort.
Jamadd Rivers added nine points followed by Zyrin Odom (8) and Desmond Gaillard (7).
May River 94, Battery Creek 58
Deshawn Martin poured in a game-high 25 points to lead May River.
Josh Patterson had 21 points, and Harry Cash added 19. The Sharks take on Wade Hampton on Tuesday and tie for second with a win.
Girls Basketball
Bluffton 38, Hilton Head Island 29
Tatyana Aiken scored 17 points, and Bluffton handed Hilton Head Island its first region loss. Hilton Head still has a one game lead over Bluffton and Beaufort.
Miley Ray led the Seahawks with 11 points.
Beaufort 53, Colleton County 43
Brittany Linton scored 22 points and Darien Watkins had 14 to lead Beaufort, which moved to 14-7 on the season and 2-2 in region play.
Beaufort is at Hilton Head Island on Tuesday with shot at first place in the region up for grabs. Sequoia Smalls scored nine for the Eagles.
May River 35, Battery Creek 27
May River moved closer to its first region title with a win over Battery Creek.
Chynna Sneed and Olivia Peluso led the Sharks with nine points. Emma Peluso added eight.
May River can clinch the region title Tuesday at Wade Hampton.
Hilton Head Christian 53, Hilton Head Prep 16
HHCA led 21-3 after the first quarter on its way to the victory.
Jasmine Campbell scored 13 points, Brielle McCarthy 12 and Dior Shelton 10 for Hilton Head Christian.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 49, Wade Hampton 30
Marlaysia Westbrook had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead Ridgeland-Hardeville.
The Jaguars can clinch second in the region with a win over May River on Tuesday.
