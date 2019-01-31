Hilton Head Prep boys win 16th straight; May River girls enter SC Basketball coaches polls

Boys Basketball
Hilton Head Island 72, John Paul II 59
Hilton Head Island had five players in double figures in its wire-to-wire win.
Davis Molloy led the way with 14 points and was followed by Gaston Moore (13), JJ Richardson (11), Dean Seelbach (10) and Sam Rougex (10).
Sam Summa led JPII with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Rashad Battiste added 13 points and Reco Anderson had 10.
HHI is at Bluffton on Friday. John Paul II is at Thomas Heyward.
Hilton Head Prep 45, St. Andrews 34
Hilton Head Prep rallied in the second half in winning its 16th straight game to improve to 17-2.
The Dolphins trailed in the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth. Haddith Stewart led HHP with 14 points. Avern Montague had 11 and Stone McDonald 11.
Hilton Head Prep travels to Hilton Head Christian on Friday.
Oceanside Collegiate 56, Bluffton 27
Oceanside, the No. 2 ranked team in Class 2A, held the Bobcats to their lowest total since 2014.
Girls Basketball
Hilton Head Island 55, John Paul II 50
The Seahawks scored 21 points in the third quarter on their way to a non-region win over the Warriors.
Miley Ray led Hilton Head with 20 points and Trinity Feltner had 15. Tkai Devore led John Paul II with 28 points, 21 in the second half, to go along with seven rebounds. Abby Quinty added eight points.
May River girls, Ridgeland-Hardeeville boys ranked in SC basketball Coaches polls
The May River girls are ranked for the first time this season while Ridgeland Hardeeville boys remained near the top of the SC Basketball Coaches polls, released Wednesday.
May River (13-7 overall, 5-1 Region 8-3A) is ranked No. 9 in Class 3A. The Sharks lead Region 8-3A over Lake Marion by one game.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville boys are ranked No. 2 behind top-ranked Keenan. The Jaguars (20-3, 6-0) can clinch their sixth straight region title Friday against Wade Hampton.
SC Basketball Coaches Polls
Boys
Class 5A
1. Dorman; 2. Berkeley; 3. Lexington; 4. Nation Ford; 5. River Bluff; 6. Fort Mill; 7. Blythewood; 8. Riverside; 9. West Florence; 10. Wade Hampton
Class 4A
1. Ridge View; 2. Westwood; 3. Orangeburg Wilkinson; 4. Greenville; 5. Darlington; 6. North Augusta; 7. Travelers Rest; 8. Wren; 9. AC Flora; 10. Wilson
Class 3A
1. Keenan; 2. Ridgeland-Hardeeville; 3. Manning; 4. Edisto; 5. Wade Hampton; 6. Newberry; 7. Georgetown; 8. Southside; 9. Pendleton; 10. Loris
Class 2A
1. Gray Collegiate; 2. Oceanside Collegiate; 3. Lee Central; 4. Carvers Bay; 5. Christ Church; 6. Mullins; 7. Silver Bluff; 8. Saluda; 9. Woodland; 10. North Charleston
Class A
1. Great Falls; 2. High Point Academy; 3. Hemingway; 4. Charleston Math and Science; 5. Lowcountry Leadership; 6. Timmonsville; 7. Denmark Olar; 8. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler; 9. St. Johns; 10. Bethune Bowman
Girls
Class 5A
1. Goose Creek; 2. Woodmont; 3. Spring Valley; 4. Dorman; 5. Sumter; 6. Fort Dorchester; 7. Lexington; 8. Nation Ford; 9. West Ashley; 10. Clover
Class 4A
1. North Augusta; 2. South Pointe; 3. Westwood; 4. Wilson; 5. Lower Richland; 6. Myrtle Beach; 7. Blue Ridge; 8. Airport; 9. Greenville; 10. Darlington
Class 3A
1. Bishop England; 2. Swansea; 3. Emerald; 4. Dillon; 5. Seneca; 6. Marion; 7. Manning; 8. Keenan; 9. May River; 10. Southside
Class 2A
1. Christ Church; 2. East Clarendon; 3. Buford; 4. Mullins; 5. Saluda; 6. Barnwell; 7. Gray Collegiate; 8. Andrew Jackson; 9. Landrum; 10. Lee Central
Class A
1. Scott’s Branch; 2. High Point Academy; 3. McCormick; 4. Timmonsville; 5. Estill; 6. Military Magnet; 7. North; 8. Blackville-Hilda; 9. Lake View; 10. Wagener-Salley
Wrestling
Area teams begin dual playoffs Saturday
Four Lowcountry wrestling teams will begin the SC High School dual state tournament Saturday.
Region champions Beaufort and May River will be at home while Hilton Head Island and Battery Creek will be on the road.
Beaufort has a bye in the first round faces the Brookland-Cayce/Myrtle Beach winner in second round of the Class 4A playoffs. Hilton Head faces Midland Valley at Myrtle Beach with the winner getting Myrtle Beach.
In 3A, May River gets the Pelion and Hanahan winner. Battery Creek travels to Gilbert and takes on Edisto. The winner of that match gets the Gilbert winner also on Saturday.
