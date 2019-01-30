Tuesday’s Lowcountry high school basketball scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Hilton Head Prep 56, John Paul II 32
Four players scored in double figures as Hilton Head Prep won its 15th straight game.
Avern Montaque scored 14 points and had six rebounds to lead the Dolphins. Jack Braun chipped in with 12, Tyrone Calloway had 11 and Haddith Stewart 10 for HHP.
Hilton Head Prep hosts St. Andrews on Wednesday.
Rashad Battiste led JPII with 14 points and six rebounds.
Girls Basketball
John Paul II 58, Hilton Head Prep 26
Tkai Devore eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in her career as John Paul II cruised past Hilton Head Prep.
Devore finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals. She went over the 1,000-point mark after hitting back-to-back 3-pointers.
Jasmine Hamilton had 10 points and nine rebounds, and Mary Foster Galliard scored eight points with six rebounds for JP II.
Hilton Head Christian 50, Bullock Academy 41
Jasmine Campbell scored 13 points and Jossie Frazier had 12 in Hilton Head Christian’s victory.
Brielle McCarthy added 11 points and Dior Shelton scored eight for HHCA, which led 28-16 at halftime and 46-25 after three.
Hilton Head Christian (15-3) hosts Hilton Head Prep on Friday.
