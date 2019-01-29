Hilton Head Christian girls, Beaufort Academy boys pick up victories

Boys Basketball
Beaufort Academy 45, Hilton Head Christian 40
Dawson Coleman scored 27 points as Beaufort Academy scored a region win over Hilton Head Christian.
Floyd Hargrove led HHCA with 23 points.
Girls Basketball
Hilton Head Christian 58, Beaufort Academy 47
HHCA built up a big lead and held off a late comeback from the Eagles.
Hilton Head Christian led 56-36 with two minutes left before BA got as close as 11. Jossie Frazier led HHCA with 14 points. Dior Shelton added 11, Brielle McCarthy nine and Mary Yanker eight.
Emily Huebel led BA with 16. Shanese Bostick and Emily Hiers each scored 10.
