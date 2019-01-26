Friday’s Lowcountry high school basketball scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Bluffton 63, Beaufort 61 (2 OT)
Bluffton squandered a big fourth quarter lead but rallied in overtime to knock off Beaufort.
The Eagles trailed by 39-28 going in the fourth quarter but scored the Bobcats 22-11 to send it to the first overtime. Bluffton outscored Beaufort 9-7 in the second overtime.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Trae Heyward led Beaufort with 21 points and Oliver Holmes had 19. Desmond Galliard had 10.
Hilton Head Prep 79, Thomas Heyward 27
Haddith Stewart scored a game-high 27 points and every member of Prep’s rosters saw significant minutes in the region win.
It was the Dolphins’ 14th straight victory. Avern Montague added 15 points and Carson King ha eight rebounds off the bench. Every player had at least one rebound.
HHP is at John Paul II on Tuesday.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 66, May River 36
The Jaguars used a big run in the first half to defeat the Sharks.
R-H outscored May River 30-7 during that stretch for the easy win.
John Paul 57, Beaufort Academy 39
The Warriors picked up a key region win over Beaufort Academy.
Reco Anderson scored 16 points to lead JP II. Rashad Battiste came off the bench and scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds. Sam Summa led the Warriors with 15 boards.
BA’s Dawson Coleman led all scorers with 19 points including 13-of-13 from the free-throw line.
Girls Basketball
Hilton Head Island 37, Colleton County 29
The Seahawks stayed perfect in region play with a win over Colleton County.
Trinity Feltner led the way with 12 points/ Miley Ray had 10 and Caroline Brammer chipped in with eight.
Bluffton 46, Beaufort 43
Tatyana Aiken scored 22 points as Bluffton picked up its first region win.
Brittany Linton led Beaufort with 13 points and Darien Watkins had 12.
May River 38, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 28
Chynna Sneed scored 14, and Olivia Peluso had 10 as the Sharks swept the season series and stayed on top of the Region 8-3A race.
Hilton Head Prep 32, Thomas Heyward 25
Annie Braun poured in a team-high nine points and Mackenzie scored seven to lead the Dolphins.
Comments