Tuesday’s Lowcountry high school basketball scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Hilton Head Prep 43, Bethesda Day 34
The Dolphins used a run in the fourth quarter to win their 13th straight game and improve to 5-0 in the region.
Hilton Head Prep outscored Bethesda, 13-6, in the fourth quarter. Avern Montague had his sixth double-double in the last seven games by scoring 20 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Haddith Stewart and Tyrone Calloway each had nine points. The Dolphins host Thomas Heyward on Friday.
Porter-Gaud 79, Hilton Head Island 54
Tennessee signee Josiah James scored 30 points as Porter-Gaud defeated Hilton Head Island in a non-region game.
Jett Kirshtein added 14 and Nicky Schwartz added 12 for P-G.
Davis Malloy hit six 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead the Seahawks.
Hilton Head Christian 50, John Paul II 44
Sam Summa led John Paul II with 10 points and eight rebounds. Zach Doe had eight points and seven boards.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 76, Beaufort 38
Ridgeland-Hardeeville moved to 17-3 with a win over the Eagles.
Oliver Holmes led Beaufort with eight points. Trae Heyward had seven.
Low Country Leadership 89, Bridges Prep 58
Colton Doran led Bridges Prep with 19 points in the loss Monday night. Josh Smith and Kyle King each had 12.
Girls Basketball
Beaufort Academy 54, Thomas Heyward 21
The Eagles improved to 12-3 overall and 2-2 in region play with a win over the Rebels.
Amelia Huebel led three BA players in double figures with 15 points. Maeve Kalady scored 13 points and Emily Ann Hiers had 12.
Beaufort Academy is at John Paul II on Friday.
Hilton Head Island 44, Hilton Head Prep 16
Miley Ray scored 12 points and nine of the 10 Seahawk players scored in the game.
Hilton Head (9-12, 2-0) travels to Colleton County on Friday.
Hilton Head Christian 59, John Paul II 39
Three different Hilton Head Christian players scored in double figures in the win over John Paul II.
Jossie Frazier had 17, Jasmine Campbell 12 and Brielle McCarthy 11. Dior Shelton added nine. The Eagles are 13-4 overall and 4-0 in the region. HHCA is off until Tuesday when it takes on Beaufort Academy.
Tkai Devore led JPII with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Taylor Michael had three 3-pointers.
Ridgeland Hardeeville 34, Beaufort 31
Marylasia Westbrook scored 18 points to lead the Jaguars past the Eagles.
R-H outscored Beaufort 11-3 in the first quarter.
Comments