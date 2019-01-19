Friday’s Lowcountry high school basketball scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Beaufort 67, Hilton Head Island 49
Jamadd Rivers led three Beaufort players in double figures as Beaufort defeated HHI.
Rivers finished with 23 points. Oliver Holmes had 15 points and Trae Heyward had 13.
Hilton Head Prep 57, Beaufort Academy 44
Hilton Head Prep used a strong second half to win its 12th straight game.
It was 17-17 at halftime but the Dolphins outscored the Eagles 22-11 in the third quarter to pull away. Avern Montague had his fifth double-double in his last six games by scoring 18 points and pulling down 12 rebounds.
Haddith Stewart added 17 points and Stone McDonald added 14.
Jaylen Reeves led Beaufort Academy with 15 points. Elijah Fees had 12, and Dawson Coleman scored 10.
Colleton County 67, Bluffton 51
Stephan Gadson poured in a game-high 29 points in the win over Bluffton.
Ramell Rivers led the Bobcats with 19. Lee Kirkland had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Bluffton is 12-5 overall and 1-1 in region play.
Bethesda Academy 51, John Paul II 32
Robert Moore had 13 points and 10 rebounds to help Bethesda over John Paul II.
Melik Frost led the Warriors with nine points and five steals.
Wade Hampton 55, May River 49
May River’s comeback came up short against Wade Hampton.
The Sharks trailed by 12 points in the fourth but cut it to 51-49. May River had a chance to tie it but couldn’t convert and Wade Hampton sealed the game at the line.
Deshawn Martin led May River with 14 points. Jack Hegan added 11 points and four boards.
Girls Basketball
Hilton Head Island 43, Beaufort 41
Kenzie Ryan’s converted a three-point play with less than 30 seconds left to lift Hilton Head Island over Beaufort.
With the win, the Seahawks moved into the lead in Region 7-4A.
Beaufort led 41-40 with less than a minute left. The Seahawks had the ball and Darrien Watkins attempted a 3-pointer. Watkins missed the shot but freshman Chyna Fields got the rebound and kicked it out to Ryan, who scored and was fouled on the play. Ryan hit made the free throw.
Miley Ray led HHI with 15 points. Trinity Feltner scored 11 and Caroline Brammer added eight.
Essence Champion and Brittany Linton each had 15 to lead Beaufort.
May River 42, Wade Hampton 21
Emma Peluso and Gracyn Drury each scored 12 points as the Sharks moved to 11-6 overall and 4-0 in the region.
Chynna Sneed added nine points for May River. The Sharks led 18-5 at halftime.
Hilton Head Christian 67, Thomas Heyward 19
The Eagles ended the first quarter on a 17-0 run and led 39-5 at halftime.
Brielle McCarthy led HHCA with 17 points. Dior Shelton added 16, and Sydney DeSimone had 10. The Eagles host John Paul II on Tuesday.
Beaufort Academy 47, Hilton Head Prep 37
Amelia Huebel scored 18 points in Beaufort Academy’s victory.
Shanese Bostick added 11 points for the Eagles.
