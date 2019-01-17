Wednesday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard, statewide high school basketball polls

Boys basketball
John Paul 50, St. Andrews 46
John Paul II overcame a slow start to defeat St. Andrews and evened its record at 9-9.
The Warriors trailed 24-21 at halftime. Sam Summa led JPII with 11 points and five rebounds. Zach Doe added 10 points and eight rebounds
John Paul II hosts Bethesda on Friday.
Bluffton 57, Swansea 38
Bluffton moved to 12-4 on the season with a road win at Swansea. The Bobcats face Colleton County on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Beaufort Academy 77, Charleston Collegiate 21
Amelia Huebel poured in a game-high 25 points as the Eagles improved to 10-3 on season.
Shanese Bostick and Emily Ann Hiers each had 16 points for the Beaufort Academy. The Eagles host Hilton Prep on Friday.
John Paul II 50, St. Andrews 22
Tkai Devore had a double-double of 14 points and 15 rebounds as John Paul II moved to 13-4 on the season.
Bella Termini scored 13 points and Jasmine Hamilton added 11 for the Warriors, who are at Hilton Head Christian on Tuesday.
Swansea 50, Bluffton 38
Clemson signee Danae McNeal scored 29 points and Lauryn Robinson added 17 in Swansea’s win over Bluffton.
Brionna Anderson led Bluffton with 14 points.
SC Basketball Coaches Polls
Boys
Class 5A
1. Dorman; 2. Berkeley; 3. Nation Ford; 4. Lexington; 5. River Bluff; 6. Fort Mill; 7. Westside; 8. Blythewood; 9. Northwestern; 10. Conway
Class 4A
1. Westwood; 2. Ridge View; 3. Darlington; 4. Orangeburg-Wilkinson; 5. Greenville; 6. North Augusta; 7. Travelers Rest; 8. Wren; 9. Lakewood; 10. Hartsville
Class 3A
1. Keenan; 2. Manning; 3. Ridgeland-Hardeeville; 4. Edisto; 5. Wade Hampton; 6. Southside; 7. Newberry; 8. Georgetown; 9. Loris; 10. Pendleton
Class 2A
1. Gray Collegiate; 2. North Charleston; 3. Lee Central; 4. Oceanside Collegiate; 5. Saluda; 6. Mullins; 7. Andrew Jackson; 8. Abbeville; 9. Burke; 10. Silver Bluff
Class A
1. Great Falls; 2. High Point Academy; 3. Denmark Olar; 4. Hemingway; 5. North; 6. Charleston Math and Science; 7. Timmonsville; 8. Lowcountry Leadership; 9. Hunter Kinard Tyler; 10. Dixie
Girls
Class 5A
1. Goose Creek; 2. Spring Valley; 3. Woodmont; 4. Sumter; 5. Fort Dorchester; 6. Dorman; 7. West Ashley; 8. Lexington; 9. Nation Ford; 10. JL Mann
Class 4A
1. North Augusta; 2. South Pointe; 3. Westwood; 4. Wilson; 5. Myrtle Beach; 6. Lower Richland; 7. Greenville; 8. Darlington; 9. Orangeburg Wilkinson; 10. Blue Ridge
Class 3A
1. Bishop England; 2. Manning; 3. Marion; 4. Swansea; 5. Camden; 6. Emerald; 7. Union County; 8. Clinton; 9. Dillon; 10. Seneca
Class 2A
1. Christ Church; 2. East Clarendon; 3. Mullins; 4. North Charleston; 5. Burke; 6. Barnwell; 7. Andrew Jackson; 8. Saluda; 9. Gray Collegiate; 10. Lee Central
Class A
1. Scott’s Branch; 2. High Point Academy; 3. McCormick; 4. Timmonsville; 5. Military Magnet; 6. North; 7. Blackville-Hilda; 8. Estill; 9. Wagener-Salley; 10. Creek Bridge
