Wednesday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard, statewide high school basketball polls

By Staff Reports

January 17, 2019 12:06 AM

Boys basketball

John Paul 50, St. Andrews 46

John Paul II overcame a slow start to defeat St. Andrews and evened its record at 9-9.

The Warriors trailed 24-21 at halftime. Sam Summa led JPII with 11 points and five rebounds. Zach Doe added 10 points and eight rebounds

John Paul II hosts Bethesda on Friday.

Bluffton 57, Swansea 38

Bluffton moved to 12-4 on the season with a road win at Swansea. The Bobcats face Colleton County on Friday.

Girls Basketball

Beaufort Academy 77, Charleston Collegiate 21

Amelia Huebel poured in a game-high 25 points as the Eagles improved to 10-3 on season.

Shanese Bostick and Emily Ann Hiers each had 16 points for the Beaufort Academy. The Eagles host Hilton Prep on Friday.

John Paul II 50, St. Andrews 22

Tkai Devore had a double-double of 14 points and 15 rebounds as John Paul II moved to 13-4 on the season.

Bella Termini scored 13 points and Jasmine Hamilton added 11 for the Warriors, who are at Hilton Head Christian on Tuesday.

Swansea 50, Bluffton 38

Clemson signee Danae McNeal scored 29 points and Lauryn Robinson added 17 in Swansea’s win over Bluffton.

Brionna Anderson led Bluffton with 14 points.

SC Basketball Coaches Polls

Boys

Class 5A

1. Dorman; 2. Berkeley; 3. Nation Ford; 4. Lexington; 5. River Bluff; 6. Fort Mill; 7. Westside; 8. Blythewood; 9. Northwestern; 10. Conway

Class 4A

1. Westwood; 2. Ridge View; 3. Darlington; 4. Orangeburg-Wilkinson; 5. Greenville; 6. North Augusta; 7. Travelers Rest; 8. Wren; 9. Lakewood; 10. Hartsville

Class 3A

1. Keenan; 2. Manning; 3. Ridgeland-Hardeeville; 4. Edisto; 5. Wade Hampton; 6. Southside; 7. Newberry; 8. Georgetown; 9. Loris; 10. Pendleton

Class 2A

1. Gray Collegiate; 2. North Charleston; 3. Lee Central; 4. Oceanside Collegiate; 5. Saluda; 6. Mullins; 7. Andrew Jackson; 8. Abbeville; 9. Burke; 10. Silver Bluff

Class A

1. Great Falls; 2. High Point Academy; 3. Denmark Olar; 4. Hemingway; 5. North; 6. Charleston Math and Science; 7. Timmonsville; 8. Lowcountry Leadership; 9. Hunter Kinard Tyler; 10. Dixie

Girls

Class 5A

1. Goose Creek; 2. Spring Valley; 3. Woodmont; 4. Sumter; 5. Fort Dorchester; 6. Dorman; 7. West Ashley; 8. Lexington; 9. Nation Ford; 10. JL Mann

Class 4A

1. North Augusta; 2. South Pointe; 3. Westwood; 4. Wilson; 5. Myrtle Beach; 6. Lower Richland; 7. Greenville; 8. Darlington; 9. Orangeburg Wilkinson; 10. Blue Ridge

Class 3A

1. Bishop England; 2. Manning; 3. Marion; 4. Swansea; 5. Camden; 6. Emerald; 7. Union County; 8. Clinton; 9. Dillon; 10. Seneca

Class 2A

1. Christ Church; 2. East Clarendon; 3. Mullins; 4. North Charleston; 5. Burke; 6. Barnwell; 7. Andrew Jackson; 8. Saluda; 9. Gray Collegiate; 10. Lee Central

Class A

1. Scott’s Branch; 2. High Point Academy; 3. McCormick; 4. Timmonsville; 5. Military Magnet; 6. North; 7. Blackville-Hilda; 8. Estill; 9. Wagener-Salley; 10. Creek Bridge

