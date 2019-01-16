Tuesday’s Lowcountry basketball scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Richmond Hill 73, Hilton Head Island 65 (OT)
The Seahawks rallied from 21-point deficit to force overtime but fell in the non-region matchup.
Adam Clark scored 22 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead Hilton Head. Davis Molloy added 13 points.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Jaeden Marshall led Richmond Hill with 18 points.
John Paul II 70, Thomas Heyward 44
John Paul II pulled away in the second half for the win.
The Warriors’ Reco Anderson led all scorers with 14 points. Sam Summa had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Malone Kinard Huisinger had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Trey Pusha led Thomas Heyward with 12 points.
Hilton Head Prep 74, Hilton Head Christian 46
Hilton Head Prep ran its winning streak to 10 games with a win over Hilton Head Christian.
Haddith Stewart led the Dolphins with 24 points. Stone McDonald added 17 points and seven boards/
Floyd Hargrove led the Hilton Head Christian with 17 points.
HHP plays Pinewood Prep on Thursday.
Bethesda Academy 72, Beaufort Academy 33
Dawson Coleman scored 11, and Jaylen Reeves added 10 in the loss for Beaufort Academy.
Girls Basketball
Richmond Hill 46, Hilton Head 21
Trinity Feltner led the Seahawks with 10 points. Hilton Head (7-12) travels to Beaufort on Friday
Maliah Thornton led Richmond Hill (16-4) with 10 points.
John Paul II 57, Thomas Heyward 29
Tkai Devore scored 26 points had six rebounds and five steals in the Warriors’ win.
Jasmine Hamilton added 11 points and Mary Foster pulled down 16 rebounds to go along with eight points.
May River 31, Battery Creek 18
Gracyn Drury scored 11 points to lead May River, which moved to 3-0 in region play.
Star Reed led the Dolphins with 10.
Comments