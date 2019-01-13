Bluffton basketball sweeps rival May River

Bluffton pulled off a sweep of May River on Saturday night.
Tyler Rice scored 18 points on six 3-pointers as the Bobcats defeated the Sharks, 46-45. Bluffton trailed 31-19 at halftime but outscored May River, 27-14, in the second half.
In the girls’ game, Bluffton used a strong fourth quarter to defeat May River, 42-31. The Bobcats outscored the Sharks, 17-9 in the fourth.
Tacoya Heyward and Tatyana Aiken each had 11 points for Bluffton.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments