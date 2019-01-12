Friday’s Lowcountry high school basketball scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Bluffton 45, Hilton Head Island 37
Donovan Raines poured in 23 points as Bluffton overcame a slow start to defeated Hilton Head.
The Bobcats trailed 12-2 after the first quarter but outscored the Seahawks, 17-6, in the second. Hilton Head led 24-19 in the third but Bluffton finished quarter on 11-4 run.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Bluffton guard Jayden Choice left the game after suffering a broken leg.
Colleton County 81, Beaufort 51
Beaufort dropped its region opener to Colleton.
Jamadd Rivers led the Eagles with 25 points. Trae Heyward added 10.
Whale Branch 69, Barnwell 36
Whale Branch started game on 20-0 run and never looked back.
Nick Pringle scored 16 points and JaQuan Watson had 14 to lead the Warriors.
Hilton Head Prep 68, John Paul II 47
Hilton Head Prep jumped out to a 24-4 lead in winning its ninth straight game.
Avern Montague had 22 points and 10 rebounds, his third straight double-double, to lead Prep. Haddith Stewart tied for team-high honors with 22 points and six boards.
Bridges Prep 51, Live Oaks 33
Colton Doran scored 10 points and Kyle King had nine as Bridges Prep used a balanced attack for the win Friday night.
Girls Basketball
Beaufort 50, Colleton County 48
The Eagles won their region opener with a narrow win over Colleton.
Darien Watkins led Beaufort (13-4, 1-0) with 22 points. Brittany Linton and Sequoia Smalls each had eight points for the Eagles.
Hilton Head Island 34, Bluffton 19
The Seahawks used a stingy defensive effort to defeat the Bobcats.
Trinity Feltner and Miley Ray led HHI with 10 points each. Kristen Fielding had eight.
Tacoya Heyward led Bluffton with seven points.
John Paul II 38, Hilton Head Prep 13
Tkai Devore was a steal shy of a triple-double in the Warriors’ victory.
Devore had 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine steals and was 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. Taylor Michael added 11 points and three steals.
Hilton Head Christian 62, Beaufort Academy 35
HHCA jumped out to a 21-6 first-quarter lead on its way to a region-opening win.
Jessie Frazier led the way with 17 points. Jasmine Campbell added nine and Brielle McCarthy and Dior Shelton chipped in with eight.
Amelia Huebel led Beaufort Academy with 15 points.
Comments