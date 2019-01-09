Tuesday’s Lowcountry high school basketball scoreboard

Boys Basketball
John Paul II 50, Beaufort Academy 43
The Warriors won their region opener on the road against the Eagles
Rashad Battiste led JPII with 16 points and seven rebounds. Sam Summa had 11 points, six rebounds and Melik Frost scored 10 points.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Hilton Head Prep 65, Thomas Heyward 48
Avern Montague and Stone McDonald each had double-doubles as Hilton Head Prep opened region play with a victory.
Montague scored 23 points and had 15 rebounds while McDonald scored 10 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.
Haddith Stewart added 13 points.
Girls Basketball
Hilton Head 46, Effingham County 33
Miley Ray scored 18 and Trinity Feltner added 12 to lead Hilton Head to a non-region win.
Catherine Hall led Effingham with 12.
John Paul II 54, Beaufort Academy 50
John Paul II rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit to defeat Beaufort Academy.
Tkai Devore led the way for John Paul II with 27 points and seven steals. Taylor Michael added 10 points.
Amelia Huebel led Beaufort Academy with 16 points.
Hilton Head Prep 41, Thomas Heyward 31
Hilton Head Prep evened its record at 5-5 with a win over Rebels. Ella Clark led HHP with 13 points.
May River 32, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 22
Chynna Sneed poured in a game-high 18 points as the Sharks moved to 2-0 in region play.
Hilton Head Christian 41, Bulloch Academy 37 (OT)
Brielle McCarthy scored 11 points, and Dior Shelton and Jasmine Campbell each added 10 in HHCA’s win.
Comments