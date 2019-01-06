Saturday’s Lowcountry high school basketball scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Beaufort 80, May River 43
Deshawn Martin scored 16 points as May River defeated Beaufort on Saturday in boys high school basketball action.
The win completes the season sweep for the Sharks over the Eagles. Jack Heagan added 11 and Harry Cash had 10 for May River.
Ziron Odom led Beaufort with 10 points. Oliver Holmes and Jamaad Rivers each had nine.
Gray Collegiate 65, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 47
Khalil Robinson scored 16 points as Gray Collegiate defeated Ridgeland-Hardeeville in a matchup of state finalists from last season.
Gray won the the 2A title while R-H made it to the 3A championship game. Jalen DeLoach added 13 points for the War Eagles, who had four players in double figures.
The Jaguars drop to 10-3 on the season and face May River in a region matchup Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
Beaufort 34, May River 33
Darien Watkins’ 3-pointer at the end of regulation gave Beaufort a come-from-behind win over May River.
Watkins led Beaufort with 12 points and Layla Warren had eight.
Chynna Sneed led the Sharks with nine points while Jordan Bigham had eight.
Beaufort Academy 63, Cathedral 29
Beaufort Academy outscored Cathedral 21-2 in the third quarter to win the inaugural First Federal Bank BA Classic on Saturday.
Amelia Huebel and Maeve Kalady each had 17 to lead the Eagles (9-1). Mary Hanna Hiers added 10 points. Huebel and Emily Ann Hiers were named to the all-tournament team.
