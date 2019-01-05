Friday’s Lowcountry high school basketball scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Beaufort Academy 70, Bridges Prep 46
Dawson Coleman and Jaylen Reeves each scored 19 points as the Eagles won in the first round of the First Federal Bank BA Classic.
Beaufort Academy will play Cathedral Academy in the championship Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Elijah Fess added 10 points for BA.
Beaufort 89, South Effingham (Ga.) 52
Jamadd Rivers poured in a game-high 33 points for Beaufort in the win.
Trae Heyward added 14 points and Desmond Galliard added 11.
Hilton Head Prep 44, St. Andrews 28
Avern Montaque scored 22 points and had 14 rebounds as Hilton Head Prep won its seventh straight game.
HHP is at Thomas Heyward on Tuesday.
Northside Christian 42, John Paul II 39
Zach Doe scored 12 points and had eight rebounds in the loss for the Warriors.
Malone Kinard Huisinger added 11 points and six boards. JPII is at Beaufort Academy on Tuesday.
Clover 72, Hilton Head Island 58
Markus Nastate scored 21 points as Clover won the non-region game against the Seahawks.
Adam Clark led HHI with 21 points and Gaston Moore had 16.
Hilton Head trailed 43-26 at halftime and got within 12 points in the second half.
Girls Basketball
Beaufort Academy 71, Holy Trinity 16
Amelia Huebel scored 26 points as Beaufort Academy won on the opening night of the First Federal Bank BA Classic.
The Eagles play Cathedral in the championship game at 3 p.m.
Emily Ann Hiers added 11 points and Mary Hanna Hiers had 10.
Clover 53, Hilton Head Island 31
Aylesha Wade led Clover with 21 points.
Miley Ray scored 15 and Trinity Feltner scored seven for the Seahawks.
Beaufort 58, South Effingham (Ga.) 52
Layla Warren led Beaufort with 21 points and Darien Watkins had 18.
Essence Champion chipped in with 11 points.
May River 57, Lake Marion 37
Gracyn Drury and Chyna Sneed each had 12 points for May River.
Lindsay Olds added 10 points for the Sharks, who led by 12 points at halftime.
Comments