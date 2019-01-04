Bluffton boys edge Clover in high school basketball action

The Bluffton boys started off the new year with a 53-50 win over Clover on Thursday night.
Lee Kirkland led the way with 21 points and Donovan Raines added 14.
Down by two at halftime, Bluffton outscored Clover 16-11 in the third quarter to take a 40-37 lead. The Bobcats are 8-4 on the season.
Girls Basketball
Clover 47, Bluffton 31
Tatyana Aiken scored 12 points to lead the Bobcats in the loss.
Aylesha Wade scored 24 to lead Clover.
