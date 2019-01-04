High School Basketball

Bluffton boys edge Clover in high school basketball action

By Staff Reports

January 04, 2019 11:19 AM

The Bluffton boys started off the new year with a 53-50 win over Clover on Thursday night.

Lee Kirkland led the way with 21 points and Donovan Raines added 14.

Down by two at halftime, Bluffton outscored Clover 16-11 in the third quarter to take a 40-37 lead. The Bobcats are 8-4 on the season.

Girls Basketball

Clover 47, Bluffton 31

Tatyana Aiken scored 12 points to lead the Bobcats in the loss.

Aylesha Wade scored 24 to lead Clover.

