Whale Branch boys move into title game at Bobcat Classic

Shawn Chisholm scored 21 points as Whale Branch defeated South Point (NC), 76-73, in the semifinals of the Bobcat Classic at Bluffton High School on Friday,
Whale Branch plays Boiling Springs in the championship game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
JaQuan Watson scored 17 and RaeQuan Brisbane added 12 for the Warriors.
In other games Friday, Bluffton defeated Lowcountry Charter, 65-54. Donovan Raines and Jayden Chance led the Bobcats with 13 points. Lee Kirkland and Tyler Rice both each had 11 and Eric Eastham added 10.
Beaufort came up short in the second day of the Bluffton Bobcat Classic, losing 62-61 to Woodland.
The Eagles will play a consolation game Saturday at noon.
Oliver Holmes led Beaufort with 19 points. Trae Heyward had 11 and Jamadd Rivers 10.
Girls Basketball
Lincoln County (Ky.) 78, Hilton Head Island 18
Kentucky commit Emma King scored 18 points to help Lincoln County (Ky.) past Hilton Head Island girls, 78-18, on Friday at The Rock Holiday Classic in Florida.
Hilton Head plays Cardinal Newman for third place Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Kristen Fielding led HHI with eight points and Miley Ray had six.
