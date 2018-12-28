High School Basketball

Hilton Head girls get double-overtime win in Florida; Beaufort, Bluffton lose at Bobcat Classic

By Staff Reports

December 28, 2018 01:51 AM

Trinity Feltner scored 24 points as Hilton Head girls defeated Winter Park (Fla.) 64-59 in double overtime on the first day of the Rock Holiday Classic in Orlando, Fla.

The Seahawks get the Lincoln County (Ky.) and Cincinnati Country Day (Ohio) winner Friday in the semifinals.

Kenzie Ryan added 13 points while Miley Ray had 10 and Kristen Fielding eight.

Boys Basketball

Bluffton, Beaufort lose at Bobcat Classic

Bluffton and Beaufort basketball teams lost on the first day of the Bluffton Bobcat Classic.

Whale Branch defeated Bluffton, 46-43 and will meet play South Point in a winner’s bracket game Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Bluffton faces Lowcountry Charter in a loser bracket game Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Boiling Springs defeated Beaufort, 57-41 m earlier in the day Thursday. Beaufort faces Woodland at 3 p.m.

