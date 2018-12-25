Bobcat Classic hoops tournament kicks off Thursday

Bluffton will host its annual Bobcat Classic on Thursday-Sunday at the school.
Lowcountry teams Beaufort and Whale Branch along with host Bluffton will be part of the eight-team field. Other teams are Boiling Springs, Woodland, Marvin Ridge, Lowcountry Charter and South Point.
Daily admission is $6 or $15 for a three-day pass.
Bobcat Classic schedule
Thursday
Game 1: Beaufort vs. Boiling Springs, 3 p.m.
Game 2: Woodland vs. Marvin Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Game 3: South Point vs. Lowcountry Charter, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Whale Branch vs. Bluffton, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 3 p.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 4:30 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, noon
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 1:30 p.m.
Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser game 8, 3 p.m.
Championship: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 4:30 p.m.
