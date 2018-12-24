High School Basketball

Hilton Head boys win on final day of Seahawk Classic

By Staff Reports

December 24, 2018 10:24 AM

Gaston Moore’s 3-pointer with four seconds gave Hilton Head a 61-58 win over Cumberland County on Sunday in the final day of the Omni Resorts Seahawk Holiday Classic.

The Seahawks went 1-2 in the tournament. JJ Richardson led Hilton Head with 18 points. Moore had 11. Dean Seelbach and Adam Clark each had eight points.

Hilton Head returns to action Dec. 28-29 at the Doyle Kelly Classic at Savannah Christian.

Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort Seahawk Holiday Classic

Sunday Results

Boys

Hilton Head 61, Cumberalnd County 58

University High 79, Calhoun School 78

Franklin 62, Bishop England 56

Martinsburg 68, Rock Ridge 40 (Championship)

Girls

John A. Ferguson 57, Hilton Head 37

Westview 68, Palmetto 34

Dorman 72, Dixon 33

Cumberland County 69, Polk County 24 (Championship)

