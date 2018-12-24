Hilton Head boys win on final day of Seahawk Classic

Gaston Moore’s 3-pointer with four seconds gave Hilton Head a 61-58 win over Cumberland County on Sunday in the final day of the Omni Resorts Seahawk Holiday Classic.
The Seahawks went 1-2 in the tournament. JJ Richardson led Hilton Head with 18 points. Moore had 11. Dean Seelbach and Adam Clark each had eight points.
Hilton Head returns to action Dec. 28-29 at the Doyle Kelly Classic at Savannah Christian.
Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort Seahawk Holiday Classic
Sunday Results
Boys
Hilton Head 61, Cumberalnd County 58
University High 79, Calhoun School 78
Franklin 62, Bishop England 56
Martinsburg 68, Rock Ridge 40 (Championship)
Girls
John A. Ferguson 57, Hilton Head 37
Westview 68, Palmetto 34
Dorman 72, Dixon 33
Cumberland County 69, Polk County 24 (Championship)
