Friday’s Lowcountry’s high school basketball scoreboard

Girls Basketball
Beaufort 55, Whale Branch 36
Darien Watkins scored 14 points in Beaufort’s road win.
Layla Warren added 13 points and Essence Champion had 10.
May River 52, Jenkins 30
Chynna Sneed scored 18 points to send the Sharks in the title game of the Memorial Health Classic.
Bluffton 47, Swansea 29
Tacoya Heyward and Cassandra Gray each scored six points for Bluffton in the loss to Swansea.
Boys Basketball
John Paul II 67, Memorial Day 47
Zach Doe had a double-double as the Warriors advanced to championship game of Kevin Brophy Invitational tournament.
Doe finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Sam Summa had 14 points and nine boards.
Beaufort Academy 93, Crown Leadership 19
Five players scored in double figures in Beaufort Academy’s win.
Ja’Sean Lawson and Brayden Dineen each scored 15 points while Elijah Fess had 14. Jaylen Reeves and Malachi Rodriguez added 10 each for the Eagles.
Whale Branch 76, Beaufort 51
Whale Branch won its first game in its new gymnasium.
Jaquan Watson led the Warriors with 20 points. Nick Pringle scored 15, RaQuan Brisbane 14 and Shawn Chisolm 12.
Oliver Holmes led the way with 17 for Beaufort. Jamadd Rivers scored 12.
Bluffton 67, Swansea 34
Donovan Raines scored 22 points in helping the Bobcats to the blowout win.
Bluffton will host the Bobcat Classic beginning Dec. 27.
Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort Seahawk Holiday Classic
Friday’s games
Girls Bracket:
Cumberland County (TN) 91, Dorman (SC) 48
Westview (TN) 74, Ferguson (FL) 33
Polk County (TN) 30, Hilton Head (SC) 21
Palmetto (SC) 42, Dixon (CA) 39
Boys bracket
Martinsburg (WV) 62, Bishop England (SC) 55
Calhoun (AL) 69, Cumberland County (TN) 60
Rock Ridge (VA) 61, Franklin (OH) 42
University (TN) 75, Hilton Head (SC) 55
Saturday’s games
Dorman vs. Ferguson 10:00 Main Gym (Girls)
Bishop England vs. Cumberland County 11:30 Main Gym (Boys)
Polk County vs. Palmetto 1:00 Main Gym (Girls)
Franklin vs. Hilton Head 2:30 Main Gym (Boys)
Cumberland County vs. Westview 4:00 Main Gym (Girls)
Martinsburg vs. Calhoun 5:30 Main Gym (Boys)
Hilton Head vs. Dixon 7:00 Main Gym (Girls)
Rock Ridge vs. University 8:30 Main Gym (Boys)
