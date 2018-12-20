Schedule, matchups for 32nd annual Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort Holiday Classic

The 32nd annual Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort Holiday Classic kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday at Hilton Head Island High School.
In past years, the Holiday Classic has seen big names step onto the court at Hilton Head High, including the NBA’s Steph Curry and Trevor Booker, along with the NFL’s AJ Green.
This year’s tournament field brings teams from California, Ohio, West Virginia, Alabama, Virginia, Florida, Tennessee, and South Carolina to Hilton Head Island for 24 games over three days.
Ticket prices are $8 per day or $20 for a 3-day tournament pass. Hilton Head High School students may use their student ID’s or booster club passes for $4 daily tickets or $10 for a 3-day tournament pass.
The boys’ bracket includes Bishop England, Calhoun School (Ala.), Cumberland County (Tenn.), Franklin (Ohio), Martinsburg (WV), Rock Ridge (Va.) and University (Tenn.) and host Hilton Head.
The girls bracket is Cumberland County (Tenn.), Dixon (Calif.), Dorman, John Ferguson (Fla.), Palmetto, Polk County (Tenn.), Westview (Tenn.) and Hilton Head.
Boys Schedule
Friday
Game 1: Martinsburg vs. Bishop England, 4:30 p.m. (Aux gym)
Game 2: Cumberland vs. Calhoun School, 6 p.m. (Main gym)
Game 3: Franklin vs. Rock Ridge, 7:30 p.m. (Aux gym)
Game 4: Hilton Head vs. University, 9 p.m. (Main gym)
Saturday
Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11:30 a.m. (Main gym)
Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2:30 p.m. (Main gym)
Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m. (Main gym)
Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m. (Main gym)
Sunday
Seventh-place game, 12:30 p.m. (Aux gym)
Fifth-place game, 1:30 p.m. (Main gym)
Third-place game, 3:30 p.m. (Aux gym)
Championship, 4:30 p.m. (Main gym)
Girls Schedule
Friday
Game 1: Cumberland vs. Dorman, 4:30 p.m. (Main gym)
Game 2: Westeview vs. John Ferguson, 6 p.m. (Aux gym)
Game 3: Hilton Head vs. Polk County, 7 p.m. (Main gym)
Game 4: Dixon vs. Palmetto, 9 p.m. (Aux gym)
Saturday
Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m. (Main gym)
Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m. (Main gym)
Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m. (Main gym)
Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. (Main gym)
Sunday
Seventh-place game, 11 a.m. (Aux gym)
Fifth-place game, noon (Main gym)
Third-place game, 2 p.m. (Aux gym)
Championship, 3 p.m. (Main gym)
