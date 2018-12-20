Beaufort basketball sweeps Estill

Boys Basketball
Beaufort 51, Estill 42
Jamadd Rivers and Josh Aiken each scored in double figures as Beaufort moved over .500 on the season.
Rivers led the way with 15 and Aiken had 10. The Eagles are 6-5 and travel to Whale Branch on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Girls Basketball
Beaufort 57, Estill 34
Britanny Linton poured in a game-high 21 points to lead Beaufort past Estill.
Layla Warren added 12 points and Essence Champion scored 10. Beaufort is 8-4 on the season and is at Whale Branch on Friday.
Comments