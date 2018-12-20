High School Basketball

Beaufort basketball sweeps Estill

By Staff Reports

December 20, 2018 06:00 AM

Boys Basketball

Beaufort 51, Estill 42

Jamadd Rivers and Josh Aiken each scored in double figures as Beaufort moved over .500 on the season.

Rivers led the way with 15 and Aiken had 10. The Eagles are 6-5 and travel to Whale Branch on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Beaufort 57, Estill 34

Britanny Linton poured in a game-high 21 points to lead Beaufort past Estill.

Layla Warren added 12 points and Essence Champion scored 10. Beaufort is 8-4 on the season and is at Whale Branch on Friday.

  Comments  