Tuesday’s Lowcountry high school basketball scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Hilton Head Prep 59, Memorial Day 42
Haddith Stewart scored 21 points and had four rebounds as HHP won its final game before Christmas break.
Avern Montague scored 14 points and had 12 boards, while Tyrone Callaway also had 14.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Faith Christian 62, Beaufort Academy 61
Elijah Fess led the Eagles with 30 points. Beaufort Academy is 5-2 on the season.
Beaufort 67, Allendale-Fairfax 58
Four players scored in double figures as the Eagles evened their record at 5-5.
Jamadd Rivers led the way with 17 points. Oliver Holmes had 16, while Trae Heyward had 12 and Warren Dickens scored 10.
Girls Basketball
Beaufort 60, Allendale-Fairfax 21
Darien Watkins scored 13, Brittany Linton and Essence Champion each scored 12 points for Beaufort.
The Eagles host Estill on Wednesday.
Beaufort Academy 59, Faith Christian 18
Beaufort Academy improved to 7-1 with the win over Faith Christian.
Emily Ann Hiers led the way with 20 points. Amelia Huebel added 15 and Mary Hanna Hiers had 12.
Battery Creek 34, Hilton Head Island 33
Emonee Johnson scored nine points as Battery Creek edged the Seahawks on a last-second shot.
HHI’s Chyna Fields gave them the lead with 23 seconds left. Kristen Fielding led the Seahawks with 15.
Comments