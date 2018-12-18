John Paul II basketball teams sweep Habersham

Boys Basketball
John Paul II 70, Habersham 36
John Paul II used a strong start and never looked back in the blowout win.
Sam Summa and Zach Doe each scored 12 points to lead the Golden Warriors. Mark Knight had 11.
JP II heads to Savannah, Ga., on Friday for the Memorial Say Tournament.
Girls Basketball
John Paul II 50, Habersham 34
Tkai Devore had a double-double in the win over Habersham.
Devore scored 21 points, had 14 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Abby Quinty had 11 points and grabbed five boards.
Taylor Michael scored nine and Katie Leigh Floyd had five.
Running
Hilton Head Hospital Jingle Jingle Run set for Dec. 24
The 27th Annual Hilton Head Hospital Jingle Jingle 5K Run and Health Walk is Dec. 24 at 9 a.m. The Family 5K Run & Health Walk will follow a course on and around the Hilton Head Hospital Campus and Main Street.
The race features a colorful seasonal theme and provides participants a chance to burn off some extra holiday calories.
A free Children’s Fun Run will be held following the 5K. The Children’s Fun Run is for kids 6 and under. The race is broken into two heats 3-under (25 yards) and 4-6 year-olds (100 yards). Runners and volunteers get in the spirit of the season and wear elf, Santa or other holiday costumes.
The first 500 participants to sign up will receive a long sleeve event T-shirt, jingle bells, and a candy cane. An award ceremony, featuring a visit from Santa, refreshments, hot cocoa, cider, music, and door prizes will be held following the race. Holiday prizes will be presented to the top three overall male and female finishers, plus the top three in each age category will also receive unique holiday awards.
There is still time to register for the colorful family holiday event at Race Packet Pick-Up Saturday Dec. 22 from 3-5 p.m. at The Bike Doctor or Race Day from 8-8:30 a.m. at the Hilton Head Hospital.
A percentage of proceeds from the Hilton Head Hospital Jingle Jingle 5K Run will benefit a local charity. For more information or to register visit bearfootsports.com or call Bear Foot Sports at (843) 757-8520.
