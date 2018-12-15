Friday’s Lowcountry high school basketball scoreboard

Girls Basketball
May River 43, Hilton Head Island 22
Chynaa Sneed scored nine points to lead May River past Hilton Head Island.
The Sharks are now 5-3 on the season. Trinity Feltner scored nine points to lead the Seahawks.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Hilton Head Christian 55, Memorial Day 8
Eighth grader Abby Peduzzi led the way with 12 points for HHCA. Skylar Smith and Ady O’Grady each added 10 for the Eagles.
Beaufort Academy 64, Charleston Collegiate 10
The Eagles didn’t allow a point in the second half in the victory.
Amelia Huebel scored 24 points and Emily Ann Hiers added 11 for Beaufort Academy 11. The Eagles are 6-1 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Hilton Head Prep 75, Laurens Academy 35
Haddith Stewart and Avern Montigue each hit the 20-point mark as the Dolphins cruised past Laurens.
Steward led the way with 24 and Montigue had 20. Tyrone Calloway added 14 points.
Beaufort 59, Battery Creek 50
Oliver Holmes led four Beaufort players in double figures with 16 points as the Eagles moved to 4-5 on the season.
Desmond Galliard and Jamadd Rivers each added 12 points. Trae Heyward scored 11.
Bluffton 80, South Effingham 35
Shamar Sandgren scored 21 points and the Bobcats jumped out to a 33-10 lead on their way to a victory.
Tyler Rice added 16 points while Donovan Raines had 11 and Ramell Rivers scored 10. Lee Kirkland led Bluffton with 10 rebounds.
Comments